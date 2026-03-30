Spirit Surrender Four-Goal Game 2, Trail Rangers 2-0 in Opening Round

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit center Carson Harmer (left) vs. the Kitchener Rangers

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Hailey Tripodi) Saginaw Spirit center Carson Harmer (left) vs. the Kitchener Rangers(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Hailey Tripodi)

Kitchener, Ont. - A stalemate 40 minutes kept the Spirit and the Rangers in a neck-and-neck battle in Game 2 of the first round of the OHL Playoffs, but a third period push from Kitchener gave them the 4-0 win on Sunday in Kitchener.

The first period was a deadlock between the two teams, although the ice was titled in favor of the Rangers. Kitchener saw more high quality in the frame, but were shut down by goaltender Stepan Shurygin. The Spirit did see the first power play of the game after an early high sticking call to the Rangers, but could not capitalize.

The game was an intense matchup early, and the period belonged to the goaltenders Shurygin and Christian Kirsch after the first twenty minutes.

After 1: SAG: 0 - KIT: 0 (Total Shots: 4 - 7)

The second period was similar to the first, with the netminders as the stars of the period, especially Stepan Shurygin, who denied a penalty shot and a late Rangers push.

Shurygin came up with big saves early and was given a break when Saginaw saw its second powerplay of the night early in the second. The Spirit could not find a way past Kirsch, but did find more momentum, creating high quality chances throughout the period.

Christian Humphreys was awarded a penalty shot midway through the period after being taken down by James Guo. Stepan Shurygin shut him down on the chance with his stick.

The Spirit netminder came up big again in the final minutes of the period, stopping a push from Kitchener, but the game remained scoreless heading into the final period.

After 2: SAG: 0 - KIT: 0 (2nd period shots: 10 - 11 Total shots: 14 - 18)

The deadlock was broken in the opening minute of the third period after a shot from Carson Campbell deflected off of Sam O'Reilly and into the net to put the Rangers on the board first. The goal marked O'Reilly's third of the series, after two goals in Game 1.

Only minutes later, a costly turnover in the slot gave Gabe Chiarot an open look at the net to give the Rangers some insurance with a 2-0 lead. After Chiarot's goal, the Spirit got their third power play opportunity of the night, but could not find a shot on net in the man advantage.

The Rangers kept their foot on the gas in the third after getting on the board. Tanner Lam extended the lead, burying home a backdoor rebound opportunity off a shot from Alexander Bilecki to give Kitchener a 3-0 lead.

The floodgates had opened for the Rangers, and they showed no signs of stopping. In the final minutes, Cameron Arquette won the puck on the boards and found Cameron Reid on the left circle to send the puck past Shuryin once again.

Final: SAG: 0 - KIT: 4 (3rd period shots 0 - 9, Total shots 14 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 KIT 0/0

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (23 saves, 27 shots), KIT Christian Kirsch (14 saves, 14 shots)

The series now heads to the Dow Event Center with Game 3 taking place on Tuesday, March 31st. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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