Colts Split Opening Games, Set Sights on Niagara Before Game 5 Return to Barrie

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts opened their first-round playoff series with a split on home ice, earning a decisive Game 1 victory before falling in overtime in Game 2 at Sadlon Arena.

Game 1 saw Barrie establish control early, defeating the Niagara IceDogs with a full team effort backed by strong offensive production and structured play. The Colts outshot Niagara 39-24, dictating pace and generating consistent pressure throughout the night.

Captain Cole Beaudoin opened the scoring on the power play, setting the tone early with assists from Cole Emerton and Ben Wilmott. Barrie continued to build momentum with goals from Parker von Richter and Teague Vader, extending their lead through contributions across the lineup. Wilmott later added an empty-net goal to seal the win. In goal, Ben Hrebik got the start in Game 1, providing a steady presence between the pipes and turning aside 23 of 24 shots to backstop Barrie to the series-opening win.

Saturday's Game 2 presented a tighter, playoff-style battle. Barrie once again generated offence at a high rate, outshooting Niagara 45-35, but ultimately fell short in overtime.

Beaudoin stayed hot, opening the scoring with his second goal of the series off a setup from Emil Hemming. Calvin Crombie gave Barrie the lead in the second period with a power-play goal, assisted by Gardiner and von Richter. After Niagara pushed ahead late, the Colts responded when Brad Gardiner found the back of the net to tie the game and force overtime, with Hemming and Beaudoin picking up assists.

In goal, Arvin Jaswal delivered a steady performance, turning aside 32 shots and making key saves to keep Barrie within reach in a game that required extra time.

Head coach Dylan Smoskowitz spoke to the team's performance at home and the atmosphere inside Sadlon Arena following Game 2.

"The team really fed off the home crowd; it was a phenomenal atmosphere at Sadlon. Playoffs are a game of inches, and we're looking forward to getting back on track in Game 3 in Niagara. The best is yet to come."

Through two games, Barrie has showcased both offensive depth and resilience, with contributions coming from throughout the lineup. The Colts have outshot Niagara in both contests, a reflection of their ability to generate pressure and control possession, while their special teams have also made an impact with timely power-play production.

With the series now shifting to Niagara for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday, the focus will be on maintaining that same pace and execution away from home, while tightening details in what has already proven to be a closely contested matchup.

Game 5 is set for Saturday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are now available here.

With the series continuing to build, the Colts will look to feed off their home crowd once again in what is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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