Blueshirts Blank the Spirit to Take 2-0 Series Lead South of the Border

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys with the puck vs. the Saginaw Spirit

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys with the puck vs. the Saginaw Spirit(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored four unanswered goals after 40 minutes of scoreless action and held the Saginaw Spirit to zero shots in the third period to take a 2-0 series advantage on the road. Who other than Sam O'Reilly to open the scoring and record the game-winning goal. Gabriel Chiarot quickly doubled Kitchener's lead picking the pocket of a Spirit defender. Tanner Lam and Cameron Reid added insurance markets on route to a 4-0 Kitchener victory.

Christian Kirsch recorded his first career OHL playoff shutout in just his second career postseason game.

Attendance: 6,513

Scoring Summary:

Third Period

SAG 0 - KIT 1 - GWG

0:43 Sam O'Reilly (3) - Carson Campbell, Dylan Edwards

SAG 0 - KIT 2

3:04 Gabriel Chiarot (1) - Unassisted

SAG 0 - KIT 3

7:10 Tanner Lam (1) - Alexander Bilecki, Christian Humphreys

SAG 0 - KIT 4

16:11 Cameron Reid (2) - Cameron Arquette, Dylan Edwards

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAG 14 - KIT 27

Power play: SAG 0/3 - KIT 0/0

FO%: SAG 49% - KIT 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 14/14 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Following tonight's contest, the Kitchener Rangers will head to the Dow Event Centre for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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