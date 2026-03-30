Blueshirts Blank the Spirit to Take 2-0 Series Lead South of the Border
Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys with the puck vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored four unanswered goals after 40 minutes of scoreless action and held the Saginaw Spirit to zero shots in the third period to take a 2-0 series advantage on the road. Who other than Sam O'Reilly to open the scoring and record the game-winning goal. Gabriel Chiarot quickly doubled Kitchener's lead picking the pocket of a Spirit defender. Tanner Lam and Cameron Reid added insurance markets on route to a 4-0 Kitchener victory.
Christian Kirsch recorded his first career OHL playoff shutout in just his second career postseason game.
Attendance: 6,513
Scoring Summary:
Third Period
SAG 0 - KIT 1 - GWG
0:43 Sam O'Reilly (3) - Carson Campbell, Dylan Edwards
SAG 0 - KIT 2
3:04 Gabriel Chiarot (1) - Unassisted
SAG 0 - KIT 3
7:10 Tanner Lam (1) - Alexander Bilecki, Christian Humphreys
SAG 0 - KIT 4
16:11 Cameron Reid (2) - Cameron Arquette, Dylan Edwards
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 14 - KIT 27
Power play: SAG 0/3 - KIT 0/0
FO%: SAG 49% - KIT 51%
The Starting Goalies:
Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 14/14 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Following tonight's contest, the Kitchener Rangers will head to the Dow Event Centre for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys with the puck vs. the Saginaw Spirit
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Leenders Magnificent; Govedaris Notches Winner in Game 2 - Brantford Bulldogs
- Blueshirts Blank the Spirit to Take 2-0 Series Lead South of the Border - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Surrender Four-Goal Game 2, Trail Rangers 2-0 in Opening Round - Saginaw Spirit
- Knights Lose Game 2 OT Thriller - London Knights
- Colts Split Opening Games, Set Sights on Niagara Before Game 5 Return to Barrie - Barrie Colts
- Frontenacs Rally But Drop Game Two in Ottawa - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (8) at Kitchener Rangers (1) - Game 2 - Saginaw Spirit
- Kingston Looking to Take Positives into Game Two against the 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Round One, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Saginaw Spirit - Kitchener Rangers
- Colts Fall, 4-3, in Overtime in Game 2 at Sadlon Arena - Barrie Colts
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