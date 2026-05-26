Kitchener Conclude Their Round Robin Action against QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kelowna, BC - The final round robin game for both Chicoutimi and Kitchener gets underway tonight as the OHL Champion Rangers will play the QMJHL Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The Rangers, holding onto a 2-0-0-0 record will clinch a bye to the Memorial Cup Final with a win tonight. Puck Drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

TV: TSN 1/3/4/5 / RDS (Canada)

TV: The NHL Network (US)

Video Stream: Victory Plus

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

WATCH PARTIES

As the Rangers prepare for late-night puck drops in Kelowna, fans are also encouraged to gather throughout the tournament at local restaurants and community watch parties to cheer on the Blueshirts. Rangers partners will be hosting Official Watch Party locations once again, creating an electric atmosphere throughout #RTown. Fans can enjoy the games with full audio and prizing at Four Fathers Brewing, Moose Winooskis, Jack Astor's Kitchener and Boston Pizza Bingemans!

Follow along for everything Memorial Cup 2026 at our Memorial Cup Headquarters live on our website here!

PLAYOFF RESULTS

The OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers took care of the Barrie Colts in four games, en route to hoisting their 5th J. Ross. Robertson Cup in franchise history. Sam O'Reilly (3G 3A) and Dylan Edwards (3G 3A) led the way for the Blueshirts in the final series as they each recorded six points in the four-game set. The Kitchener Rangers held an impressive playoff record of 16-2-0 during the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

Round 1: Saginaw Spirit, Round 2: Soo Greyhounds, Round 3: Windsor Spitfires, Round 4: Barrie Colts

The QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens are playing in their third Memorial Cup (1991 & 1994) after clinching their third Gillies-Courteau Trophy. It was a long 32 years between championship runs for the Saguenéens, but the team got the job done in convincing fashion, having swept the first two rounds and winning rounds three and four in six games. Their championship included series wins against,

Round 1: Halifax Mooseheads, Round 2: Quebec Remparts, Round 3: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Round 4: Moncton Wildcats.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Like Everett on Monday, tonight will be the first game that these two franchises face off against each other as they have never crossed paths in a Memorial Cup matchup before.

RANGERS ROUND UP (2-0-0-0)

The Kitchener Rangers earned another convincing victory in their second game over the Everett Silvertips. Cameron Reid wired home the game's first goal in the opening minutes to collect his first Memorial Cup goal. Following a tripping call, the Ranger power play would capitalize with Jack Pridham scoring his second goal of the tournament to give the Rangers an early two-goal lead. However, after a Gabriel Chariot penalty the Silvertips would bring the game to within one as Matias Vanhanen redirected his second of the tournament. In the middle frame, Rylan Gould would pounce on a loose puck to even things up. Shortly after Christian Humphreys would wire home his first goal of the tournament to grab the Rangers the lead once again. The surge would continue as Gabrial Chariot would net his first of the tournament followed up by Jack Pridham's second of the game, giving the Rangers a 5-2 lead after 40. Cameron Arquette would score the lone 3rd period goal, leading the Rangers to a 6-2 win.

Cameron Reid earned Player of the Game honours in game two as the Ranger Captain recorded a four-point (1G, 3A) night. The Nashville Predators prospect had an excellent playoff run for the Blueshirts as the leading scorer amongst Rangers defenceman with 14 points (2G, 12A) in 18 games. Reid, who also picked up an assist in game one, is now up to five (1G, 4A) points through this year's Memorial Cup.

Christian Humphreys scored his first goal of the Memorial Cup helping the Rangers to a 6-2 win. Humphreys excelled in the regular season recording 85 points (27G, 58A) in 63 games. His stellar play continued throughout the playoffs as the Colorado Avalanche prospect put up 22 points (9G, 13A) in 18 games.

Jack Pridham scored two more goals on Monday night bringing his team lead to three goals through two games. The former West Kelowna Warrior is finding himself in a comfortable spot once again as he was the leading goal and point getter in the regular season for the Blueshirts. Pridham has already surpassed his goal total from the OHL Playoffs (2) with his three goals thus far in the tournament.

Christian Kirsch excelled in a heavy work load game for the Blueshirts as the Swiss netminder turned away 40-of-42 shots that he faced. Kirsch is a perfect 2-0-0-0 and is holding onto the tournament best save percentage (0.970) and goals against average (1.00).

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SAGUENÉENS (1-1-0-0)

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens picked up their first victory of the 2026 Memorial Cup, outlasting the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in overtime after a tightly contested matchup. Liam Lefebvre earned Player of the Game honours with a two-goal performance, striking first to open the scoring before delivering the overtime winner to secure the victory. The defenceman posted 59 points (32G, 27A) during the 2025-26 regular season, providing a strong blend of offence and reliability from the blue line.

Nathan Lecompte added two assists, bringing his total to three points in just two Memorial Cup appearances. The New Jersey Devils prospect has been productive throughout the QMJHL Playoffs with 20 points (7G, 13A) in 20 games, continuing that impact at the tournament.

Anton Linde also got on the scoresheet, netting a late third-period goal as his second point of the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Danish forward has carried momentum from international play, having captained Denmark at the 2026 World Juniors.

Alex Huang highlights the Saguenéens blueline as their top scorer from the back end. The defenceman recorded 70 points (11G, 59A) through 64 games during the regular season. Huang, a Nashville draft pick, brings an elite sense of offence that also saw him collect 19 points (2G, 17A) in Chicoutimi's 20 playoff games.

Drafted Silvertips:

Chicoutimi has seven NHL drafted players on their roster. Three players heard their names called in the 2024 draft; Maxim Massé (Anaheim Ducks), Tomas Lavoie (Utah Mammoth) and Alexis Bernier (Seattle Kraken) all were picked in the 3rd round. The remaining four players were all picked in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Maxim Schäfer (Washington Capitals) was picked in the 3rd round. Lucas Beckman (Ottawa Senators) and Alex Huang (Nashville Predators) were both picked in the 4th round. Émile Guité (Anaheim Ducks) was selected in the 5th round.

Broadcast Coverage:

All games will be broadcasted live on TSN/RDS in Canada and on The NHL Network in the United States. Games will also be broadcasted live on the radio through 570 NewsRadio Kitchener where you will hear the familiar voices of Mike Farwell and Josh Piercey. Streaming services are available through the Victory + platform.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett 5-3 Chicoutimi

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna 2-3 Chicoutimi (OT)

May 25 - Game 4: Everett 2-6 Kitchener

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

UP NEXT:

With a victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Kitchener Rangers would punch their ticket directly to the Championship game on Sunday, May 31st. However, because of their 2-0-0-0 start, the Kitchener Rangers have guaranteed at least a semi-final matchup which would be played on Friday, May 29th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET at Prospera Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.