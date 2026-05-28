Memorial Cup Final Watch Party at the Aud

Published on May 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers, in partnership with the City of Kitchener, are inviting fans to gather at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium this Sunday, May 31, to cheer on the Rangers in the 2026 Memorial Cup Final.

Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET, subject to timing adjustments from the CHL, with the Rangers set to face one of the three remaining teams in the tournament (opponent yet to be determined).

"We've seen incredible support from Rangers fans throughout this playoff run, and we're excited to bring everyone together at The Aud to cheer on our team in the Memorial Cup Final," said Joe Birch, Chief Operating Officer & Governor of the Kitchener Rangers. "The Aud has always been the heart of Rangers hockey, and creating an opportunity for our community to experience this moment together is something we're very proud of. We know our fans will bring the same energy and passion that has supported our players all season long."

Fans are invited to come with family and friends to watch the game together inside The Aud with general admission seating. The #RTown viewing experience will be enhanced with some high-energy DJing from DJ Penny. And of course, what would a watch party be without some Rangers swag giveaways throughout the game!

"The energy in Kitchener throughout the Kitchener Rangers playoff run has been nothing short of electric, culminating with our community pep rally last week before the team headed to Kelowna," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "On behalf of Kitchener City Council, our entire community and Rangers Nation fans everywhere, I want to congratulate the Kitchener Rangers on an incredible run in this national tournament on the road to the Memorial Cup Final on Sunday. This team has made our city proud with their dedication, skill and resilience, and we are thrilled to support bringing our community together to cheer them on Sunday. Let's pack The Aud, wear our blue and bring all the energy we can muster as we rally behind our team on hockey's biggest stage. Come join us, show your support and help cheer on our Kitchener Rangers team, together during this game and at this special moment in Kitchener Rangers history."

This is not a ticketed event; admission will be free with voluntary cash or food donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region accepted at the doors in support of local families in need.

Rangers Authentics is closed for in-person sales until June 4, and will not be open during this event. Fans can continue to shop online at RangersAuthentics.com, with all orders to be fulfilled once the physical store re-opens.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Rangers gear, bring their energy, and help create an exciting atmosphere to rock The Aud as the Rangers compete for a Memorial Cup championship in Kelowna.

Fans can follow the Rangers Memorial Cup journey at KitchenerRangers.com for all updates surrounding the tournament.

Additional information on the viewing party is available at Kitchener.ca/Rangers.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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