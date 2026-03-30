Leenders Magnificent; Govedaris Notches Winner in Game 2

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs carried a 1-0 series lead into Sunday afternoon as they hosted Game 2 of their first-round matchup with the Sudbury Wolves.

The Bulldogs looked to carry over the momentum from their 6-2 win in Game 1 and wasted no time doing just that. Brantford got on the board early, striking first on the man advantage to take a 1-0 lead at 4:46. Jake O'Brien set up Marek Vanacker, who quickl y found Caleb Malhotra sneaking in backdoor, burying his 3rd of the playoffs past Wolves netminder Paolo Frasca. The Wolves looked to respond on the power play, but Ryerson Leenders shut the door, denying Jan Chovan to keep the Bulldogs in front. Brantford kept rolling and doubled their lead at 7:30, as a turnover sparked a rush the other way. Gabriel Frasca pushed up ice with Charlie Paquette, who fired the initial shot before the rebound kicked right out to Frasca, and he hammered home his 1st of the playoffs to make it 2-0. The Wolves looked to cut the lead in half as Hudson Martin fired a shot on goal, with Jan Chovan knocking it down to his forehand, but Ryerson Leenders came up with the stop. Sudbury would find their breakthrough late in the frame at 18:54 to cut the deficit to one. Artem Gonchar blasted a drive from the blue line, with Leenders kicking out the blocker to make the initial save, but the rebound found Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, who buried his 1st of the playoffs. The physicality carried over from Game 1, as Adam Jiricek laid a heavy hit on Rowan Henderson, sparking a sequence that saw Chase Coughlan take down Marek Vanacker, with Jake O'Brien stepping in to defend his teammate, resulting in a Wolves power play to start the middle frame. The Bulldogs head to the intermission holding a 2-1 lead, while the Wolves hold a slight 11-10 edge in shots.

The Wolves opened the middle frame on the man advantage, with Daniel Berehowsky getting a look, but Ryerson Leenders came up with the stop. A scary moment followed as Luca Testa and Jean-Cristoph Lemieux collided, with Testa heading down the tunnel as we h ope he's okay. The Bulldogs looked to restore their two- goal cushion as Nik Rossetto tried to connect with Philip Govedaris, but he couldn't lift it over the blocker of Wolves netminder Paolo Frasca. The play sparked a scrum after the whistle, resulting in a Wolves power play, but the Bulldogs penalty kill stood tall. Brantford then headed to the man advantage, where Marek Vanacker tried to set up Adam Benak for a one-timer, but somehow the puck stayed out. Momentum shifted as Ben Danford was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a check from behind, giving the Wolves a lengthy power play. Sudbury then earned a 5-on-3 for two minutes as Owen Protz was called for cross-checking. During the advantage, Berehowsky fired a shot that slipped through to Artem Gonchar, who tried to go backdoor but was denied twice by Leenders in tight. The Wolves would eventually break through at 13:37 to tie the game at two, as Hudson Martin set up Jan Chovan, who fired a shot past Leenders' shoulder for his 1st of the playoffs. However, the Bulldogs wasted no time responding, regaining the lead at 15:08. Off a turnover, Caleb Malhotra found Cooper Dennis, who quickly set up Philip Govedaris on the doorstep, and he made no mistake, burying his 1st of the playoffs to make it 3-2. Dennis looked to extend the lead moments later with a long drive, but Frasca flashed the glove to keep it out. After 40 minutes of play, the Bulldogs head to the intermission holding a 3-2 lead over the Wolves.

The Wolves came out in the final frame pushing to even things up, as Rowan Henderson connected with Chase Coughlan on a chance, but Ryerson Leenders stood tall to make the stop. Brantford then headed to the man advantage, where Jake O'Brien looked to set u p Marek Vanacker backdoor, but Wolves netminder Paolo Frasca came up with the save. The Bulldogs continued to press on another power play, with O'Brien getting a look, but Henderson stepped in with a big defensive block. Charlie Paquette tried to wrap one around the net, but Frasca got a piece of it to keep it out. Owen Protz followed up with a blast from the blue line, and Cooper Dennis jumped on the rebound, but Frasca shut the door once again. The Wolves pushed back with a dangerous chance as Adam Nemec broke in alone, but Leenders, down on the ice, stuck out the skate to make a huge stop. Jean-Cristoph Lemieux looked to drive the net moments later, but Zack Sandhu made a strong defensive play to deny the opportunity. Late in the frame, Sudbury pressed with the extra attacker, but it opened the door the other way. At 19:41, Jake O'Brien connected with Marek Vanacker, who fired it home to seal a 4-2 Bulldogs victory over the Sudbury Wolves.

The Brantford Bulldogs now have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead as the series shifts to the Sudbury Community Arena for Game 3 on Tuesday, March 31st. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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