Bulldogs Sign 2022 Draft Selection Noah Lapointe

Published on May 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2022 OHL Priority Draft Selection and Arizona State commit, defenseman Noah Lapointe from the Tri-City Storm to a Standard Players Agreement.

Lapointe, from Hinsdale, IL, was originally selected in the 15th round, 302nd overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft with the 6'0", 196lbs left shot rearguard heading to the USNTDP for 2022-23 & 2023-24 seasons. Following his draft season with the legendary Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA program, where he posted 34 points from the blueline in 60 games, Lapointe made an immediate impact with the USNTDP, representing his country at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, winning gold. After graduating from the USNTDP, Lapointe has spent the last two seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel and most recently the Tri-City Storm. Known for his rugged, shutdown defense style, Lapointe 6 goals & 3 assists for 9 points in 45 games with Tri-City while priding himself on making life difficult for opponents on every shift.

Coming by the hard to play against style rightly, Lapointe is the son of Martin Lapointe who had an incredible playing career, winning two QMJHL Championships, two World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medals, a Calder Cup and two Stanley Cups and currently works with the Montreal Canadiens, giving Noah plenty of experience and knowledge to draw upon.

"Noah Lapointe brings everything you want in an overage defenseman and leader." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He is tough, dependable, and has a presence that you feel every time he steps on the ice. Noah competes with an edge, is hard to play against, and makes opponents earn every inch. Beyond his impact on the ice, he leads by example and brings the character, experience, and leadership qualities that are invaluable to any team.".

"I'm super excited to be a part of a first-class organization and get the Madhouse rocking next season!". said Lapointe on signing with the Bulldogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

Bulldogs Sign 2022 Draft Selection Noah Lapointe - Brantford Bulldogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.