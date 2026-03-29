Round One, Game Two Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Saginaw Spirit

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Opening the first round of the 2026 OHL playoffs with a win over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday, Kitchener will try to keep that momentum going tonight and take a 2-0 series advantage. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 470

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 2 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

In the opening game of this new playoff campaign, the Kitchener Rangers struck first, opening the scoring in the first period. Saginaw responded in the second, finding the back of the net three times to take a 3-2 lead. Saginaw took the lead less than a minute after the Rangers had tied the game at 2-2. The third period belonged to Kitchener, as the Rangers tied the game before adding three more goals to secure a 6-4 victory in Game 1 of the 2025-26 OHL Playoffs. Sam O'Reilly and Christian Humphreys each scored twice for the Rangers, while Dimian Zhilkin matched the effort with two goals for Saginaw.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (1-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Sam O'Reilly entered Game 1 of the playoffs on a high note, scoring twice and adding a helper in Kitchener's opening win. Since joining the Rangers following the January 9th trade deadline, the forward has taken on a significant role and delivered consistent performances. Now in his third OHL playoff run, O'Reilly continues to build on an impressive postseason resume. Game 1 marked his 37th career playoff appearance, where he also recorded his 37th point, including his 14th goal and 23rd assist. He continues to be the OHL's playoff point leader amongst all active players.

Matthew Andonovski also made an impact, scoring the game's final insurance goal into an empty net to secure the win. The Ottawa Senators prospect picked up his first point early in the 2026 playoffs and will look to build on that performance tonight. As it's his fifth OHL postseason, Andonovski brings experience and stability to the Rangers' blue line. Over 37 playoff games, the defenceman has recorded five points (1G, 4A) while continuing to provide a reliable presence on the back end.

Goaltending:

Kirsch

Between the pipes, Christian Kirsch put in a solid effort in Game 1, allowing four goals on 25 shots. He finished the night with a .840 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average, The San Jose Sharks prospect is currently appearing in his first OHL postseason.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (0-1-0-0)

Spirit to Watch:

After a productive regular season, Dimian Zhilkin opened the playoffs strong, earning second star honours in Game 1 with two goals and one assist. Now in his second OHL postseason, Zhilkin is already making a bigger impact than last year, when he recorded two assists in five games. With that experience behind him, this playoff run carries added importance, and his opening performance shows he's ready to step up. Through one game, Zhilkin leads the Spirit in playoff production, ahead of teammates who also contributed in Friday's matchup, including Nikita Klepov (2A), Levi Harper (1G, 1A), and Egor Barabanov (1G, 1A).

Levi Harper played a key role in Game 1. His goal came unassisted, and he also picked up a helper on one of Zhilkin's tallies. As a rookie defenceman, Harper is making an immediate impact in his first OHL postseason, showing confidence early on. With a performance like that, he's already proving he can be a difference-maker for the Spirit.

Goaltending:

Shurygin

Stepan Shurygin has been a standout all season, and despite the Game 1 loss, he delivered a strong performance, turning aside 34 of 39 shots. He closed the game with a .872 save percentage and a 5.13 goals-against average. Like Kirsch, Shurygin is in his rookie season, making this his first OHL playoff appearance.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's games played in Kitchener will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Rangers will head to the Dow Event Centre for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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