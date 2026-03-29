Colts Fall, 4-3, in Overtime in Game 2 at Sadlon Arena

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts battled through a back-and-forth Game 2 at Sadlon Arena on Saturday night, ultimately falling 4-3 in overtime in a tightly contested Round 1 matchup. The series now shifts to Niagara, where the Colts will look to respond in Games 3 and 4 this upcoming week.

Barrie got off to a strong start in the opening frame, as Cole Beaudoin opened the scoring, with Emil Hemming recording the lone assist, giving the Colts an early boost on home ice in front of a sold-out crowd.

After a scoreless remainder of the first period, the second period saw a momentum shift as both teams exchanged power-play opportunities. Niagara's Ethan Czata capitalized, finishing a setup from Jakub Chromiak and Riley Patterson. Later in the period, Calvin Crombie responded on the man advantage, finding the back of the net in a game heavily influenced by special teams.

The intensity carried into the third period, with both sides continuing to trade chances. Niagara struck again on the power play before Riley Patterson added another, with support from Noah Read and Haoxi Wang.

With time winding down, the Colts responded once again on the power play. Brad Gardiner tied the game at 14:55, finishing a well-worked passing play from Hemming and Beaudoin to send the home crowd into a frenzy and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Niagara's Hayden Reid sealed the result at 13:19, capitalizing on a chance set up by Blake Barnes and Patterson to secure the win.

Despite the result, the Colts showed resilience throughout, with contributions across the lineup and a strong presence on special teams. Barrie will look to regroup as the series continues on the road in Niagara for Games 3 and 4.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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