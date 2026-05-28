Barrie Colts Open Applications for Internship Programs 2026-27

Published on May 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are now accepting applications for the 2026-27 Internship Program, providing students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on, professional experience within an Ontario Hockey League organization.

Designed for driven and detail-oriented individuals pursuing careers in sports, media, events, and communications, the Colts Internship Program offers immersive exposure to the day-to-day operations of a junior hockey franchise. Interns will contribute meaningfully across game presentation, digital storytelling, community engagement, and organizational branding throughout the OHL season.

This program is built for students who are eager to develop industry-relevant skills, build a professional portfolio, and gain firsthand experience working in a fast-paced, sports environment.

Available internship opportunities include:

Game Day Operations Internship

The Game Day Operations Internship provides direct involvement in the execution of Colts home games at Sadlon Arena. Interns will assist with game night logistics, arena setup, in-game operations, promotional activations, and event execution.

This role is ideal for individuals seeking experience in live sports production, event coordination, and game presentation within a professional hockey environment.

*On-Site Internship

Fan Engagement Internship

The Fan Engagement & Promotions Internship is focused on enhancing the in-game experience and building meaningful connections with Colts fans. Interns will support promotional campaigns, in-arena activations, fan interactions, sponsor integrations, and entertainment elements that contribute to the overall game night atmosphere.

This position is well suited for students pursuing careers in sports marketing, brand activation, fan experience, and event entertainment.

*On-Site Internship

Community Relations Internship

The Community Relations Internship provides exposure to the Colts' outreach initiatives across Barrie and Simcoe County. Interns will support community programming, charitable events, school visits, youth hockey initiatives, and foundation-driven activations that strengthen the organization's presence beyond the rink.

This role is ideal for students interested in communications, public relations, non-profit engagement, and community development within a sports organization.

*On-Site Internship

Graphic Design Internship

The Graphic Design Internship provides students with the opportunity to contribute to the visual identity of the Barrie Colts brand. Interns will assist in the creation of digital graphics, game day assets, social media content, marketing materials, and promotional visuals used across multiple platforms.

This role is ideal for students with strong creative and technical design skills who are looking to develop a professional portfolio and gain real-world experience in sports branding and visual communications.

*Hybrid Internship

The Barrie Colts Internship Program is designed for students who are eager to learn, contribute, and be part of the passion, energy, and culture that surround junior hockey in Barrie.

Applications for the 2026-27 season are now officially open.

For full internship details and application information, visit:

https://chl.ca/ohl-colts/colts-internships-2026-27/







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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