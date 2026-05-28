Bulldogs Sign USNTDP Defenseman Abe Barnett

Published on May 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Michigan commit, defenseman Abe Barnett from the United States National Team Development Program to a Standard Players Agreement.

Barnett, a product of Wilmette, IL, had his rights acquired by the Bulldogs from the Ottawa 67's on January 9th, and now officially joins the organization. Arriving from two years with the National Team Development Program, Barnett has been a tower of power skating in 180 games between the U17, U18 & USHL levels. In the 2025-26 season, Barnett skated in 87 games between the U18 & USHL sides collecting 15 points from the blueline while posting a plus-21 rating. The 6'3", 198lbs left shot rearguard additionally skated in all three games at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge skating to a plus-1 rating.

Internationally, Barnett has represented the United States at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, U18 World Hockey Championship & 2024 Youth Olympic Games, capturing a gold medal.

Barnett, like older brother & Edmonton Oilers draft selection Asher, is a graduate of the Chicago Mission program where he won a 15U Tier 1 National Championship in 2024, after posting 7 goals & 33 assists for 40 points in 64 games, with another 5 points in 6 games at Nationals.

"Abe Barnett is a big, heavy, hard-nosed 6'3 defenseman that defends with purpose and competes at an extremely high level. said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's the type of player that makes opponents uncomfortable every time they're on the ice against him. Abe brings a physical edge, strong defensive instincts, and a shutdown presence that is incredibly difficult to play against. Beyond the player, he is an incredible young man and someone we are proud to welcome into our organization. We're thrilled he's a Bulldog.".

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this organization and can't wait to get to work this fall!" said Abe Barnett on signing with the Bulldogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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