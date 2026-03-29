Frontenacs Rally But Drop Game Two in Ottawa

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa- The Frontenacs were back in Ottawa for game 2 of the OHL playoffs Sunday afternoon, looking to tie the series at one.

It was a dream start for the Frontenacs on the road. After Riley Clark set the tone, fighting Sam McCue, Alex McLean would strike early in the first period. cleaning up a rebound from a Jack Dever shot, McLean would put the Frontenacs in front. Ottawa would respond well. Thomas Vandenberg would make it 1-1 before Jasper Kuhta made it 2-1 for the 67's.

The 67's would strike twice in the second period. Matthew Minchak would replace Gavin Betts halfway through the period, calming things down for the Frontenacs. Minchak would make 6 saves in the second period, and the Frontenacs would be able to generate some offence, throwing 8 shots in the direction of Ryder Fetterolf. Ottawa would lead Kingston 4-1 after 40 minutes.

The Frontenacs would come out flying to start the third period. Aleks Kulemin would get his first goal of the playoffs just a minute and 26 seconds into the frame. Shortly after, Alex Misiak would get the Frontenacs within one. Misiak would let it rip off a faceoff win from Tomas Pobezal and beat Fetterolf over the shoulder. The comeback attempt would come up short in the end. Fetterolf would slam the door on the Frontenacs. 67's win game two, final score 4-3.

The series now returns home, where the Frontenacs will host games three and four at Slush Puppie Place on Tuesday and Thursday nights.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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