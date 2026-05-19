Unlocking Potential: Andre Mondoux's Rise from 11th Round Pick to NHL Draft Hopeful

Published on May 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







With just a few weeks left until the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, André Mondoux is an example of how it's not just the first round picks that become stars in the league.

The product of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was relatively unknown heading into his draft year, playing for the North Bay Trappers program before joining the Toronto Titans in his U16 season. Despite a lack of production as a stay-at-home defenseman, Mondoux caught the eyes of the Frontenacs scouting staff with his size and skating ability. 204 names were called before the Frontenacs selected André Mondoux in the 11th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Mondoux spent the majority of his first two junior hockey seasons with the Pickering Panthers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Suiting up in 103 games for the Panthers, Mondoux would record nine goals and 27 points in his time, all while continuing to sharpen his defensive skills. Mondoux made his Frontenacs debut on December 20, 2024 and suited up seven more times during the 2024-25 campaign.

After impressing in limited action with the Frontenacs, Mondoux was invited to the Philadelphia Flyers Rookie camp in September, where he gained valuable experience that he brought back to Kingston for his first full season.

Starting the season as an 18-year old, Mondoux was heavily relied on throughout his first season by Head Coach Troy Mann. Playing in 66 regular season games and all four playoff games. Mondoux not only saw a heavy workload five-on-five, but was also used frequently on the penalty kill throughout the year. The defencemen also showed flashes of offence, dangling his way through opposing teams multiple times, and scoring six times, two of which were game-winning goals.

"Just being able to gain the coach's trust was a big thing for me," said Mondoux in his exit interview this season. " My goal was to be a top-six guy, I ended up being a guy they trusted on the penalty kill and in big minutes."

The 2026-27 season shapes up to be a big one for Frontenacs defencemen. Mondoux has the attention of NHL scouts and is hopeful to hear his name called in Buffalo at the 2026 NHL Draft. In his exit interview, Troy Mann spoke of Andre Mondoux as a player who could take on a leadership role when the team returns in the fall.

"He really came into his own, hopefully we are going to hear his name called at the draft," said Mann. "He has the personality to help the team on the back end."

Don't miss your chance to hear the future of the OHL get their names called on June 12-13, when the OHL Priority selection draft is live from Slush Puppie Place. Tickets are available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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