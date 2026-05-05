Tomas Pobezal's First Season in North America Was a Successful One as he Looks Towards the Future

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Forward Tomas Pobezal made a strong impression in his first season with the Kingston Frontenacs, quickly establishing himself as a key piece of the club's forward group in 2025-26.

After arriving in Kingston as an import signing in the summer of 2025, Pobezal wasted little time adjusting to the Ontario Hockey League game. The Slovak native earned opportunities in a top line role early in the season, showcasing his offensive instincts and ability to play at pace alongside some of the team's top talent.

Over the course of the season, Pobezal produced, finishing among the team's top scorers. He recorded 17 goals and 39 points, while also contributing on special teams with power play production and timely scoring. His ability to generate offense in key moments was evident throughout the year, highlighted by performances like his goal during Kingston's come from behind win in Oshawa late in the season, and an incredible 'Michigan' goal on the road in Saginaw after the trade deadline.

Beyond the numbers, Pobezal's transition from playing professional hockey in Slovakia to the OHL stood out. Coming from HK Nitra and adapting to a new country, league, and style of play, he showed growth as the season progressed, becoming more comfortable and confident with each passing month. Pobezal was on Team Slovakia at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships alongside future teammate Alex Misiak, and came back like a man possessed.

Pobezal's first campaign in Kingston provided a strong foundation. His combination of skill, competitiveness, and offensive upside positions him as an exciting player to watch as he continues his development with the Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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