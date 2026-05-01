The Sky Is the Limit for Aleks Kulemin: 2025 9th Overall Pick Impresses in First Season

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







We don't have far to look back to remember when Aleks Kulemin was selected 9th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority selection draft, but with 41 days remaining until the 2026 draft kicks off in Kingston, let's highlight what was a great year for the Frontenacs rookie.

Entering the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Kulemin was a top prospect after an incredibly productive season with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA team, where over the course of the season he collected 98 points. The production, matched with Kulemin's 6'2" frame and physical play style, made the son of former NHLer Nikolai Kulemin a can't miss prospect.

At perhaps the centre of the Frontenacs young core, Kulemin was a difference maker immediately for Kingston. Scoring his first career OHL goal just five games into the season, Kulemin would keep moving up the lineup as the season wore on. The Woodbridge native would go on to record 31 points in 57 games in his first season.

"I think I got better as the season went on, day by day, month by month," said Kulemin. "It was a grind, especially in the playoffs, but you learn to cherish all the moments."

Kulemin missed a handful of games this year to represent Team Canada White at the U-17 championship in Truro, Nova Scotia, along with fellow Frontenacs rookie Matthew Henderson. In five games wearing the red and white, Kulemin would score twice and add two helpers on his way to earning a silver medal at the tournament.

As the OHL season progressed, Kulemin would consistently be handed more responsibilities and was a major factor in the organization's decision to get younger at the trade deadline in January. After starting the season as the fourth-line centre, Kulemin and the 'kid line', which consisted of Kulemin, Robin Kuzma, and Nolan Snyder, were the go-to for Head Coach Troy Mann in key moments down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

"It means a lot, you know that's where you want to play, it's why you play this game" Kulemin told the Frontenacs media staff before heading home for the summer. "To be out there with a minute left, taking O-zone draws, it was a huge moment for me."

After receiving praise across the OHL for his play during his rookie season, number 41 for the Kingston Frontenacs will be seen as a game-breaker heading into the 2026-27 season and is likely to be a top prospect in next summer's NHL draft.

Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of Frontenacs hear their name called at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, returning to an in-person format live in Kingston at Slush Puppie Place on June 12-13. Tickets are available here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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