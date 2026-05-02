Kitchener Rangers Advance to the OHL Finals with a 5-4 OT Victory

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers celebrate win

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers celebrate win(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have advanced to the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2008 with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Kitchener fell behind quickly in the opening period as the Spitfires scored three goals in two minutes to take a 3-0 lead. Luke Ellinas, playing in his first game since November got the Rangers on the board to make it a 3-1 scoreline after 20 minutes.

Christian Humphreys then cut the deficit to one with a power play marker midway through the middle frame. However, AJ Spellacy restored the two-goal giving the Spits a 4-2 cushion headed to the final period. The Rangers pushed back hard, scoring twice in the third period to tie the game at 4-4. Sam O'Reilly scored his 14th of this playoff campaign before Carson Campbell evened the score. The overtime period was tightly contested with both teams trading chances, and when it looked like we were headed for a second overtime frame, Luca Romano entered the zone, flipping the puck to the middle of the ice for Dylan Edwards to skate in and rip the puck past the blocker arm of Joey Costanzo to clinch the series for the Rangers.

Attendance: 7,370

Scoring Summary:

First Period

WSR 1 - KIT 0

10:08 Anthony Cristoforo (5) - Carson Woodall, Liam Greentree

WSR 2 - KIT 0

10:23 Cole Davis (5) - AJ Spellacy, Wyatt Kennedy

WSR 3 - KIT 0

12:10 Wyatt Kennedy (1) - Cole Davis, Andrew Robinson

WSR 3 - KIT 1

15:11 Luke Ellinas (1) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

WSR 3 - KIT 2 - PPG

7:54 Christian Humphreys (7) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Reid

WSR 4 - KIT 2

17:31 AJ Spellacy (3) - Andrew Robinson, Wyatt Kennedy

Third Period

WSR 4 - KIT 3

3:51 Sam O'Reilly (14) - Matthew Andonovski, Christian Kirsch

WSR 4 - KIT 4

7:58 Carson Campbell (2) - Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards

Overtime

WSR 4 - KIT 5 - GWG

17:33 Dylan Edwards (11) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 33 - KIT 48

Power play: WSR 0/3 - KIT 1/2

FO%: WSR 51% - KIT 49%

The Starting Goalies:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 43/48 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 29/33 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers have punched their ticket to the OHL finals and await their opponent with Barrie and Brantford set to play Game 6 Saturday night in Barrie. If Barrie come out victorious, Game 1 will go from The Aud on Wednesday, May 6th, but if Brantford are victorious, the Rangers will begin the series on the road. Stay tuned for all ticketing announcements on social media and our website.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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