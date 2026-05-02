Kitchener Rangers Advance to the OHL Finals with a 5-4 OT Victory
Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have advanced to the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2008 with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Kitchener fell behind quickly in the opening period as the Spitfires scored three goals in two minutes to take a 3-0 lead. Luke Ellinas, playing in his first game since November got the Rangers on the board to make it a 3-1 scoreline after 20 minutes.
Christian Humphreys then cut the deficit to one with a power play marker midway through the middle frame. However, AJ Spellacy restored the two-goal giving the Spits a 4-2 cushion headed to the final period. The Rangers pushed back hard, scoring twice in the third period to tie the game at 4-4. Sam O'Reilly scored his 14th of this playoff campaign before Carson Campbell evened the score. The overtime period was tightly contested with both teams trading chances, and when it looked like we were headed for a second overtime frame, Luca Romano entered the zone, flipping the puck to the middle of the ice for Dylan Edwards to skate in and rip the puck past the blocker arm of Joey Costanzo to clinch the series for the Rangers.
Attendance: 7,370
Scoring Summary:
First Period
WSR 1 - KIT 0
10:08 Anthony Cristoforo (5) - Carson Woodall, Liam Greentree
WSR 2 - KIT 0
10:23 Cole Davis (5) - AJ Spellacy, Wyatt Kennedy
WSR 3 - KIT 0
12:10 Wyatt Kennedy (1) - Cole Davis, Andrew Robinson
WSR 3 - KIT 1
15:11 Luke Ellinas (1) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
WSR 3 - KIT 2 - PPG
7:54 Christian Humphreys (7) - Dylan Edwards, Cameron Reid
WSR 4 - KIT 2
17:31 AJ Spellacy (3) - Andrew Robinson, Wyatt Kennedy
Third Period
WSR 4 - KIT 3
3:51 Sam O'Reilly (14) - Matthew Andonovski, Christian Kirsch
WSR 4 - KIT 4
7:58 Carson Campbell (2) - Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards
Overtime
WSR 4 - KIT 5 - GWG
17:33 Dylan Edwards (11) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid
The Numbers Game:
Shots: WSR 33 - KIT 48
Power play: WSR 0/3 - KIT 1/2
FO%: WSR 51% - KIT 49%
The Starting Goalies:
Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 43/48 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 29/33 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers have punched their ticket to the OHL finals and await their opponent with Barrie and Brantford set to play Game 6 Saturday night in Barrie. If Barrie come out victorious, Game 1 will go from The Aud on Wednesday, May 6th, but if Brantford are victorious, the Rangers will begin the series on the road. Stay tuned for all ticketing announcements on social media and our website.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers celebrate win
Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Kitchener Rangers Advance to the OHL Finals with a 5-4 OT Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Walk off in OT to Eliminate Spitfires - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Clinch Game 5 Victory in Brantford, Force Game 6 Back in Barrie - Barrie Colts
- The Sky Is the Limit for Aleks Kulemin: 2025 9th Overall Pick Impresses in First Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces 7:30pm Start Time for Game 6 of Eastern Conference Championship Series - OHL
- OHL Futures Camp Starts Friday at Ridley College by the Ontario Hockey League - Guelph Storm
- Gardiner Gives Colts Life with OT Winner - Brantford Bulldogs
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