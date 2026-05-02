Rangers Walk off in OT to Eliminate Spitfires

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Windsor Spitfires rallied from a pair of deficits and took a lead into the third period, but it wasn't enough. Dylan Edwards scored at 17:33 of overtime Thursday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to give the Kitchener Rangers a 5-4 victory and eliminate the Spitfires from the 2026 OHL Playoffs. The Rangers take the Western Conference Finals four games to one.

Windsor came out firing in the opening frame, scoring three times in just over two minutes to take control of the period. Anthony Cristoforo opened the scoring at 10:08, finishing off a play from Carson Woodall and Liam Greentree. Just 15 seconds later, Cole Davis fired home a goal assisted by AJ Spellacy and Wyatt Kennedy to make it 2-0. Kennedy then turned scorer himself at 12:10, receiving a feed from Davis and Andrew Robinson to push the Spitfires' lead to three.

Kitchener fought back. Luke Ellinas cut into the deficit at 15:11, cashing in with help from Sam O'Reilly and Christian Humphreys, before the Rangers struck on the power play midway through the second period. Christian Humphreys converted at 7:54 with Dylan Edwards and Cameron Reid assisting, trimming the Spitfires' lead to one.

Windsor answered before the period was out. Spellacy found the back of the net at 17:31 - assisted by Robinson and Kennedy - to restore a two-goal cushion heading into the third, setting up a wild finish.

The Rangers stormed back in the final frame. O'Reilly beat Joey Costanzo at 3:51 to make it a one-goal game, then Carson Campbell tied it at 7:58 with Edwards and Humphreys picking up the helpers. Neither team could pull ahead through the final buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Edwards provided the walk-off 17:33 into the extra frame, taking a feed from Luca Romano and Reid to end the Spitfires' season.

Costanzo turned in a gutsy performance in defeat, stopping 43 of 48 shots. Christian Kirsch earned the win for Kitchener with 29 saves. Windsor finished 0-for-3 on the power play; the Rangers converted once on two opportunities.

Edwards was named first star, Kennedy took second-star honours, and O'Reilly rounded out the selections as the third star.

Windsor finishes the 2026 OHL Playoffs with a 9-5 record after sweeping the Guelph Storm in Round 1 and the Flint Firebirds in Round 2.

Kitchener defeats Windsor 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

By Remo Agostino







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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