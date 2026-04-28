Spitfires Roll Past Rangers 4-2 in Game 3

Published on April 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, Ont. - The Windsor Spitfires wasted no time making a statement in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, downing the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 at the WFCU Centre before an announced crowd of 5,041.

Cole Davis and Andrew Robinson were named the first and third stars of the game, respectively, as Windsor struck early and often to take the series opener.

The Spitfires opened the scoring just 1:55 into the first period on the power play, with Jakub Fibigr converting off assists from Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree. Alex Pharand doubled the lead at 14:07, tipping home a feed from Caden Harvey to give Windsor a 2-1 edge heading into the first intermission - Kitchener's Christian Humphreys had briefly cut the deficit to one at 16:08 on a goal assisted by Jack Pridham and Cameron Arquette.

The Rangers were unable to crack Joey Costanzo in the second period despite generating offensive chances, and Windsor came out of the middle frame still ahead by one.

The Spitfires put it away early in the third. Robinson struck just 24 seconds into the period, finishing off a Davis setup to push the lead to 3-1. Kitchener's Arquette pulled one back at 15:01 on a goal from Liam Hlacar, but Davis iced it with an empty-netter at 19:31 - his second point of the night - to seal the 4-2 final.

Costanzo was outstanding between the pipes, stopping 21 of 23 shots faced to earn the win. Christian Kirsch took the loss in goal for Kitchener, making 13 saves before being pulled late in regulation.

Windsor was 1-for-5 on the power play; Kitchener went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Arquette was named the second star for Kitchener.

Game 4 of the series happens Wednesday back at the WFCU Centre







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

Spitfires Roll Past Rangers 4-2 in Game 3 - Windsor Spitfires

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