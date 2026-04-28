U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs Win Practice with a Pro Contest

Published on April 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), in partnership with Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria and Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - is proud to announce that the U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs have been selected as the grand prize winners of the 2025-26 Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria's Practice with a Pro contest.

As this year's winners, the U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs will receive an unforgettable trip to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., where they will take in the excitement of the CHL's championship event and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime on-ice experience with WHL alumnus and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. In addition to attending a game, the team will enjoy special fan experiences, a private Giuseppe pizza party, and the atmosphere surrounding one of junior hockey's premier events.

Led by Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria, the Practice with a Pro contest celebrates young hockey teams who make a positive difference both on and off the ice. Open to clubs from across the country, the program highlights the values that define the game at its best - teamwork, leadership, inclusion, and community spirit.

The U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs were selected for the meaningful impact they made in their community throughout the season. Defined by their heart, humility, and commitment to others, the Bulldogs demonstrated exceptional leadership through a series of thoughtful initiatives that supported people across Burlington. Their efforts raised $1,640 and collected 24 grocery bags of donations for families facing food insecurity. They also helped create 500 cards that were later delivered to veterans through the Burlington Legion, visited seniors, and contributed toy donations for local children over the holidays - all reflecting the compassion and community spirit they demonstrated throughout the year.

"Through Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest, we're proud to celebrate young people who show that hockey can make a meaningful impact far beyond the rink," said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. "The U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs set themselves apart through their compassion, leadership, and commitment to giving back to their community. We're thrilled to recognize their efforts by welcoming them to the 2026 Memorial Cup, where they'll have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable experience in Kelowna, B.C."

At Dr. Oetker, we believe hockey is about far more than what happens on the ice. It's about bringing people together, building character, and strengthening the communities that rally around the game," said Cecile Dhanani, Marketing Manager Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd., "Through our Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest, we're proud to support young teams who embody those values and inspire positive change close to home. The Burlington Bulldogs truly represent the heart of grassroots hockey, and we can't wait to welcome them to Kelowna for the CHL championship and celebration of teamwork, community spirit, and great pizza."

"Winning the contest meant more than just earning a prize for the team- it showed them that their hard work and dedication to making a difference truly mattered," stated Steve Tyler, head coach of the U10 BB Burlington Bulldogs. "Throughout the experience, the kids discovered how powerful small acts of kindness can be when they come together with a shared purpose. They learned that helping people in their community isn't just about solving problems, but also about listening, understanding, and caring for others. By working as a team, they gained confidence, built empathy, and realized that they have the ability to create positive change, no matter their age."

Since launching in 2023, the Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest has celebrated the spirit of grassroots hockey by recognizing teams that embody the best qualities of the game. This season's program once again gave minor hockey teams across Canada the opportunity to share how they support their teammates and communities, while competing for a memorable experience connected to the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Serving as the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team, round-robin tournament featuring the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with a host team. The 106th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 21 to 31, 2026, in Kelowna, B.C., marking the event's return to the city for the first time since 2004. As hosts, the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL will join the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL in competing for junior hockey's most prestigious trophy.

For more details on Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Practice with a Pro contest, visit giuseppepracticewithapro.com.







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