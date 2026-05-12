A Year of Growth: Alex McLean Reflects on the 2025-26 Season

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After a season filled with growth, experience, and valuable lessons, forward Alex McLean is already looking ahead to what comes next. McLean took important strides in his development throughout the year, becoming a dependable presence for the Kingston Frontenacs in all situations after joining the team just before the OHL trade deadline. Whether it was contributing offensively, playing with energy, or embracing bigger responsibilities as the season progressed, the young forward continued to round out his game against some of the OHL's top competition.

McLean ended the season as the Frontenacs leader in points, collecting 11 goals and 34 assists for 45 points. Like many of Kingston's younger players, McLean also gained his first taste of playoff hockey this spring as the Frontenacs battled the Ottawa 67's in a hard-fought first round series. While the results didn't fall Kingston's way, the experience proved invaluable for a young group determined to take the next step.

Despite the early playoff exit, optimism remains high around the Frontenacs organization. With a young core continuing to develop together, McLean believes the lessons learned this season will help fuel the team heading into 2026-27.

For McLean personally, the offseason focus is simple: continue building strength, improving consistency, and returning ready to make an even bigger impact next year.

As one chapter closes, the motivation for next season is already growing and Alex McLean plans to be right in the middle of it.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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