Round Four Game Four: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts

Published on May 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will look to clinch the J. Ross. Robertson Cup for the first time since 2008 with a win in Game 4 Tuesday Night. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.

TV: TSN4 (Canada)

TV: The NHL Network (US)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

WATCH PARTY

Can't make the trip? No problem. We're bringing the energy home with official watch parties happening across Waterloo Region for every away game this round.

Join us at:

Moose Winooski's

Four Fathers Brewing

Jack Astor's Kitchener

Boston Pizza Bingemans

Catch every moment with full game audio, clappers, and a room full of Rangers fans ready to bring the noise.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

Dylan Edwards was the overtime hero for the Rangers as Kitchener needed the extra frame to defeat the Barrie Colts for the second consecutive game. This time Edwards found the back of the net in the second overtime frame to cap off a four-point night. There was only one goal in the game, scored by Sam O'Reilly late in the first period, before a frantic five-goal third period. Emil Hemming got the Colts on the board, before Carson Campbell took the lead back 46 seconds after that. However, William Schneid quickly answered scoring 36 second later to cap off three goals in a span of 1:22.

Dylan Edwards scored the first of his two goals with 1:12 to play in regulation which figured to be the game winner, but like Game 2, Kashawn Aitcheson wired home a one-time blast to send the game to overtime with just 12 seconds remaining on the clock. With the first overtime period solving nothing, the Rangers continued to press and finally five minutes into the fifth frame, Dylan Edwards was able to jump on a loose puck at the side of the goal and stuff home the Game 3 winner on Kitchener's 50th shot of the night.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Carson Campbell scored his fourth goal of the playoffs late in the third period in Game 3, now doubling his regular season total (2) and is one goal shy of his career mark of five goals. The Rangers assistant captain has had an outstanding playoffs as he now has 11 points (4G, 7A) during this playoff run, while being amongst the leaders in ice-time and blocked shots and being tasked with shutting down the oppositions top lines.

Dylan Edwards earned first star honours in Game 3 as he had himself a stellar four-point night. Edwards, playing in his first ever OHL Finals has been a spark plug for the Ranger offence, who now has two overtime game winning goals. Edwards' hot play in the finals has been a continuation throughout the playoffs as he is second on the team in points having recorded 24 points (14G, 10A) through 17 games.

Sam O'Reilly was once again atop of the charge en route to the Rangers Game 3 overtime win. O'Reilly opened the scoring for the Rangers with his 16th goal and also picked up two assists. O'Reilly is now tied for the third most single playoff goals with Brian Bellows (82') and Shayne Stevenson (90') with 16. He trails only Jeff Skinner (20, 2010) and Jeff Larmer (21, 1982).

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch had yet another excellent performance in the Game 3 overtime victory. The Rangers' netminder collected his 15th win of the playoffs - the most of any goalie. Kirsch turned away 36-of-39 shots in the game and was a steadying force for the Rangers. The Blueshirt's goaltender now holds onto a 2.34 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (12-8-0-0)

Colts to Watch:

Kashawn Aitcheson pulled the game right out of the fire for the Colts once again as he tied things up with just 12 seconds to go in regulation. The Islanders first-round draft pick has been a massive producer so far in the playoffs as he has put up 27 points (8G, 19A) during the Colts playoff run. Aitchenson played a monstrous 50:17 in Game 3 and has led the way with time-on-ice by a wide margin proving to be the driving force of this Barrie Colt's roster, especially in the absence of Cole Beaudoin.

William Schneid scored a stellar second goal for the Colts as he helped tie things up with under 10 minutes to play in the third period. Schneid has had an enhanced role due to some injuries upfront for the Colts and has not looked back. A 15th-round draft pick in 2023, Schneid has put up a very respectable 8 points (3G, 5A) in 20 playoff games for Barrie.

Carter Lowe picked up a secondary assist on Emil Hemming's game-tying goal in the third period. The heavy-playing Colts forward has had an important playoffs as he has provided 9 points (6G, 3A) in 20 games as well as providing strong physical play. Lowe has been a staple in the Colts lineup since debuting in the 2022-23 season.

Goaltending:

Ben Hrebik

Ben Hrebik was faced with yet another tough assignment in Game 3 and was a major factor in sending the game to a second overtime. Hrebik nearly turned away 50 shots for a second-straight game, stopping 46-of-50 shots against. The Colts netminder now holds onto a 2.65 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Tuesday night's game against the Colts will be televised on TSN4 in Canada, as well as, on The NHL Network in the United Stated. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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