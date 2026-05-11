Dylan Edwards Scores in Double Overtime to Give Rangers 3-0 Series Lead
Published on May 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Dylan Edwards of the Kitchener Rangers (far right) reacts after his goal in double overtime
(Kitchener Rangers)
Barrie, Ont. - Dylan Edwards was the overtime hero for the Rangers as Kitchener needed the extra frame to defeat the Barrie Colts for the second consecutive game. This time Edwards found the back of the net in the second overtime frame to cap off a four-point night. There was only one goal in the game, scored by Sam O'Reilly late in the first period, before a frantic five-goal third period. Emil Hemming got the Colts on the board, before Carson Campbell took the lead back 46 seconds after that. However, William Schneid quickly answered scoring 36 second later to cap off three goals in a span of 1:22.
Dylan Edwards scored the first of his two goals with 1:12 to play in regulation which figured to be the game winner, but like Game 2, Kashawn Aitcheson wired home a one-time blast to send the game to overtime with just 12 seconds remaining on the clock. With the first overtime period solving nothing, the Rangers continued to press and finally five minutes into the fifth frame, Dylan Edwards was able to jump on a loose puck at the side of the goal and stuff home the Game 3 winner on Kitchener's 50th shot of the night.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - BAR 0
18:46 Sam O'Reilly (16) - Dylan Edwards, Tanner Lam
Third Period
KIT 1 - BAR 1
10:15 Emil Hemming (14) - Kashawn Aitcheson, Carter Lowe
KIT 2 - BAR 1
11:01 Carson Campbell (4) - Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards
KIT 2 - BAR 2
11:37 William Schneid (3) - Jaiden Newton, Justin Handsor
KIT 3 - BAR 2
18:48 Dylan Edwards (13) - Sam O'Reilly, Gabriel Chiarot
KIT 3 - BAR 3
19:47 Kashawn Aitcheson (8) - Parker von Richter, Brad Gardiner
Double Overtime
KIT 4 - BAR 3 - GWG
5:24 Dylan Edwards (14) - Gabriel Chiarot, Matthew Andonovski
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 50 - BAR 39
Power play: KIT 0/4 - BAR 0/3
FO%: KIT 60% - BAR 40%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 36/39 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 46/50 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
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Dylan Edwards of the Kitchener Rangers (far right) reacts after his goal in double overtime
Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Dylan Edwards Scores in Double Overtime to Give Rangers 3-0 Series Lead - Kitchener Rangers
- Round Four Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts - Kitchener Rangers
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