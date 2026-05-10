Round Four Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts

Published on May 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will head north as the OHL Championship series will be played in Barrie for Games 3 and 4. The Rangers hold a strong 2-0 series lead after taking Game 2 on home ice in the dying minutes of overtime. Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.

TV: TSN2

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

WATCH PARTIES

Can't make the trip? No problem. We're bringing the energy home with official watch parties happening across Waterloo Region for every away game this round.

Join us at:

Moose Winooski's

Four Fathers Brewing

Jack Astor's Kitchener*

Boston Pizza Bingemans

Catch every moment with full game audio, clappers, and a room full of Rangers fans ready to bring the noise.

(*Jack Astor's Kitchener will not be showing the game on Sunday, May 10th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2:

Friday night's Game 2 had everything from momentum swings to late-game drama, but the Kitchener Rangers found a way to come out on top with a 4-3 overtime win over the Barrie Colts. After surrendering a game-tying power-play goal with just three seconds left in regulation, the Blueshirts regrouped in overtime where Matthew Andonovski played hero, scoring the winner with under two minutes to go.

Barrie struck first late in the opening period before Gabriel Chiarot answered midway through the second to tie the game. The Colts regained their lead only a minute later thanks to Emil Hemming, but Kitchener pushed back in the third. Carson Campbell evened the score early in the frame before Christian Humphreys gave the Rangers a late 3-2 advantage that looked enough to seal the win. Instead, Barrie forced overtime, capitalizing on the man advantage in the dying seconds of regulation. Despite the setback, the Rangers stayed composed and finished the job in overtime to head to Barrie with a 2-0 series lead.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (14-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Gabriel Chiarot scored his fourth goal of the playoffs for the Rangers in Game 2. The Vancouver Canucks prospect has been a steady addition to the lineup having been asked to play in multiple different roles on multiple different lines. Chiarot currently has four goals and four assists through 16 games this playoffs.

Carson Campbell got Kitchener back even with a shorthanded goal just 30 seconds into the third period. The Rangers assistant captain has been an integral part of their blueline over the past few years and has picked up his play in the playoffs as he now has 10 (3G 7A) points during this playoff run.

Matthew Andonovski came up with the biggest goal of the night on Friday, scoring the overtime winner. That tally marked Andonovski's third goal of the playoffs, with the defenceman also adding four assists through 16 postseason appearances. Andonovski did not record a goal in his first four playoff appearances, and only scored once in his return to the Rangers during the regular season. He has surpassed his point total from the previous four playoff appearances combined (5) adding secondary offence while being a massive part of the Rangers shutdown play.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch had yet another excellent performance in the Game 2 overtime win. The Ranger netminder has played every minute in goal so far during the playoffs. Turning away 30-of-33 shots, the Blueshirts' netminder now holds onto a 2.36 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (12-7-0-0)

Colts to Watch:

Emil Hemming scored his team leading 13th goal of the playoffs. The Stars first-round draft pick has picked his game up this playoffs which has come to a major advantage due to the loss of captain and leading point scorer, Cole Beaudoin, who despite missing Barrie's last five games still leads the OHL in points with 29. Hemming has 13 goals and 13 assists during this playoff run and has climbed to a tie for second in scoring.

Brad Gardiner, like Hemming, is a Dallas Stars prospect and he scored the opening goal for the Colts in the Game 2. The overage forward has been a big addition since being acquired by the Colts last year. Gardner recorded 65 points (31G, 34A) this year as well as having 17 points (8G, 9A) during this playoff run.

Kashawn Aitcheson pulled the game right out of the fire for the Colts as he tied things up on the power play with just four seconds to go in regulation. The Islanders first-round pick has lit up the score sheet so far in the playoffs as he has put up 25 points (7G, 18A) points during the Colts playoffs run, while leading all players in time-on-ice.

Goaltending:

Ben Hrebik

Ben Hrebik stood out in Game 2 as he turned away 55-of-59 shots. The Barrie netminder has put up stellar numbers in the playoffs and is now sitting at a 2.63 goals against average and .923 save percentage. He has logged the most minutes of any goaltender as Barrie will to look to the backbone of their team to continue his strong play.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday night's game against the Colts will be televised on TSN2. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 3 on Sunday night, the Kitchener Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 on Tuesday, May 12th. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 6:00 p.m. at The Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2026

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