Barrie Colts Eastern Conference Champions

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Backed by another unforgettable performance from goaltender Ben Hrebik, the Colts defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 5-0 on Monday night in Game 7 to capture the Bobby Orr Trophy and advance to the OHL Championship Series.

Hrebik was outstanding once again, turning aside all 40 shots he faced to record the shutout after making 54 saves in Game 6 to help force the deciding game.

Barrie struck first late in the opening period as OHL Defenceman of the Year Kashawn Aitcheson opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the playoffs. Brad Gardiner and Parker von Richter picked up the assists on the goal, giving the Colts a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Bulldogs pushed throughout the middle frame, but Hrebik stood tall during a relentless second period from the home side, making several key stops to preserve the lead and keep momentum on Barrie's side.

The Colts broke the game open early in the third period while on the power play. Just 38 seconds into the frame, Emil Hemming buried his 11th goal of the postseason off assists from Ben Wilmott and Parker von Richter to double the Barrie advantage.

Carter Lowe extended the lead to 3-0 later in the third with his sixth goal of the playoffs, finishing off a setup from Jaiden Newton.

With Brantford pressing late, Barrie added a pair of empty-net goals to seal the victory. Parker von Richter found the back of the net for his second of the playoffs before Hemming added his second goal of the night and 12th of the postseason off assists from Kashawn Aitcheson and Mason Zebeski.

Despite remaining without Cole Beaudoin in the lineup, the Colts received key contributions throughout the roster, including strong performances down the middle from Ben Wilmott, Brad Gardiner, and Jaiden Newton.

The victory completes a remarkable series comeback for Barrie after trailing the Eastern Conference Final three games to one.

Following the final horn, OHL Senior Vice President Cole Butterworth presented the Bobby Orr Trophy to Colts co-captains Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin as Barrie celebrated its fifth Eastern Conference championship in franchise history.

The Colts now turn their attention to the OHL Championship Series, where they will meet the Kitchener Rangers with a league title on the line.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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