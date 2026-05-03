Zebeski Plays Hero as Colts Force Game 7 with Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 6

Published on May 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Mason Zebeski scored the overtime winner while Ben Hrebik delivered a 54-save performance as the Colts defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 4-3 in a dramatic Game 6 showdown Saturday night at Sadlon Arena.

Brantford controlled much of the opening period, outshooting Barrie 19-9 and opening the scoring midway through the frame on a Jake Dennis backhand finish.

The Colts responded early in the second after Kashawn Aitcheson fired a puck toward the net that Jaiden Newton jammed home to tie the game 1-1. The Bulldogs regained the lead on a Ryder Boulton deflection before extending it to 3-1 later in the period on a Patrick O'Brien breakaway goal. Barrie answered before the intermission as Carter Lowe buried a rebound chance to cut the deficit to one.

The Colts found the equalizer midway through the third period when Aitcheson forced a turnover in the neutral zone before Newton scored his second goal of the night to tie the game 3-3, sending the crowd at Sadlon Arena into a frenzy. Late in regulation, Hrebik came up with several massive saves while Barrie successfully killed off a Brantford power play to force overtime. The Bulldogs appeared to win the game just 30 seconds into overtime, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference following a review.

Brantford continued to pressure throughout the extra frame, heavily outshooting Barrie, but Hrebik stood tall to keep the Colts alive.

Moments later, Aitcheson threw a puck toward the net that Zebeski collected before making a slick move around Matteo Leenders and burying the overtime winner to force a decisive Game 7.

Brantford finished the night with a 57-28 advantage in shots, but Barrie capitalized when it mattered most.

Newton led the Colts offence with two goals, while Lowe added the other marker. Hrebik was named first star after one of his strongest performances of the postseason.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

Zebeski Plays Hero as Colts Force Game 7 with Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 6 - Barrie Colts

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