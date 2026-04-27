Bulldogs Take Game 3 Despite Hrebik's Heroics

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts battled through a high-pressure Game 3 but ultimately fell 2-0 to the Brantford Bulldogs, who now gain the upper hand in the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 3 opened chaotically, as Brantford appeared to strike just fifteen seconds in on a broken play that saw the puck deflect off both Ben Hrebik and Beau Akey before trickling across the line. However, a successful offside challenge by head coach Dylan Smoskowitz and the Colts' video team erased the goal, keeping the game scoreless in a bizarre early sequence. Despite the overturned goal, the Bulldogs carried momentum throughout the opening frame, generating sustained pressure and earning multiple power play opportunities. Hrebik was forced into action early and often, turning aside a barrage of chances-including a one-timer from Jiricek and a breakaway glove save on Brantford's leading scorer Nick Lardis. Barrie found moments of pushback, including a shorthanded breakaway from Jonah McCormick that rang off the post, and a 2-on-1 opportunity from Emil Hemming and Cole Beaudoin. Still, it was Hrebik who stood as the difference-maker, delivering a remarkable 20-save period-including a stunning stop on a Bulldogs 4-on-1 rush-to keep the game tied 0-0 after one.

Brantford outshot Barrie 21-11 in the frame.

Following a frantic first, the second period opened at a much slower pace, with neither team recording a shot through the opening four minutes. That trend continued for Barrie, who struggled to generate offense against a structured Brantford defensive effort that consistently clogged shooting lanes. The breakthrough came at the 12-minute mark, when a Bulldogs 2-on-1 saw Patrick O'Brien patiently slide a pass across to Easton Cowan, who buried it into an open net to give Brantford a 1-0 lead. The Colts continued to search for their first shot of the period well into the frame, finally registering one with just over four minutes remaining. Despite late power play opportunities-including a 4-on-3 advantage-Barrie was unable to solve goaltender Matteo Drobac, who remained steady when called upon.

Meanwhile, Hrebik continued his standout performance, making several key stops, including a point-blank save on a Dennis one-timer.

Brantford once again controlled the shot clock, outshooting Barrie 9-3 in the period and 30-14 through 40 minutes. Barrie showed improved urgency to begin the third, establishing early offensive zone pressure and generating a handful of chances, including a creative toe-drag attempt from Anthony Salandra. However, Brantford quickly re-established control of possession, limiting Barrie's ability to sustain pressure and forcing the Colts to defend for extended stretches.

Barrie successfully killed off a late power play opportunity for the Bulldogs, highlighted by strong defensive work and key faceoff wins from Dalyn Wakely. Still, time continued to slip away as the Colts struggled to generate high-quality chances against the disciplined Bulldogs. With the net empty in the final minute, a Barrie turnover allowed Brantford to seal the game with an empty-net goal, securing the 2-0 victory. Brantford finished with a decisive 39-22 edge in shots, reflecting their territorial control throughout the night. Despite the loss, Hrebik was outstanding, turning aside 37 shots and giving Barrie a chance to stay within reach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOIuWp1W828.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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