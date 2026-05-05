Barrie Colts Advance to J. Ross Robertson Cup Final against Kitchener Rangers
Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts are headed to the J. Ross Robertson Cup Final.
Barrie secured its spot in the OHL Championship Series following a commanding 5-0 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday night, capturing the Bobby Orr Trophy for the fifth time in franchise history.
After battling back from a 3-1 series deficit, the Colts completed an unforgettable comeback in front of a packed playoff atmosphere, earning the right to compete for the Ontario Hockey League championship.
The Colts will now face the Kitchener Rangers with the J. Ross Robertson Cup on the line.
Barrie enters the final after playoff series victories over the Niagara IceDogs, Ottawa 67's, and Brantford Bulldogs. At the same time, Kitchener advanced through Flint, Windsor, and London to capture the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions.
The Championship Series will follow the league's regular playoff format, with Kitchener holding home-ice advantage.
OHL Championship Series Schedule
Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers
Game 1 - at Kitchener
Wednesday, May 6th - 7:00 PM - Away Tickets
Game 2 - at Kitchener
Friday, May 8th - 7:00 PM - Away Tickets
Game 3 - at Barrie
Sunday, May 10th - 6:00 PM - Home Game Tickets
Game 4 - at Barrie
Tuesday, May 12th - 7:00 PM - Home Game Tickets
Game 5 - at Kitchener*
Thursday, May 14th - 7:00 PM
Game 6 - at Barrie*
Saturday, May 16th - 6:00 PM
Game 7 - at Kitchener*
Monday, May 18th - TBD
*if necessary
After an unforgettable Eastern Conference Final, the Colts now turn their attention to the final series of the Ontario Hockey League Playoffs with an OHL Championship on the line.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Barrie Colts Advance to J. Ross Robertson Cup Final against Kitchener Rangers - Barrie Colts
- Dean Brody and the Reklaws Unite for Co-Headlining Hometown Heroes National Tour with Stop in Owen Sound November 22 - Owen Sound Attack
- Sam O'Reilly Wins 2026 Red Tilson Trophy as Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers' Sam O'Reilly Wins Red Tilson Trophy as OHL's Most Outstanding Player - OHL
- Tomas Pobezal's First Season in North America Was a Successful One as he Looks Towards the Future - Kingston Frontenacs
- Round 4 Tickets on Sale Now - Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Eastern Conference Champions - Barrie Colts
- Barrie Colts Capture Bobby Orr Trophy with 5-0 Win in Game 7 - OHL
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Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Barrie Colts Advance to J. Ross Robertson Cup Final against Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Eastern Conference Champions
- Zebeski Plays Hero as Colts Force Game 7 with Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 6
- Colts Clinch Game 5 Victory in Brantford, Force Game 6 Back in Barrie
- Colts Come up Short in Game Four, Shift Focus to Road