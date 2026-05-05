Barrie Colts Advance to J. Ross Robertson Cup Final against Kitchener Rangers

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are headed to the J. Ross Robertson Cup Final.

Barrie secured its spot in the OHL Championship Series following a commanding 5-0 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday night, capturing the Bobby Orr Trophy for the fifth time in franchise history.

After battling back from a 3-1 series deficit, the Colts completed an unforgettable comeback in front of a packed playoff atmosphere, earning the right to compete for the Ontario Hockey League championship.

The Colts will now face the Kitchener Rangers with the J. Ross Robertson Cup on the line.

Barrie enters the final after playoff series victories over the Niagara IceDogs, Ottawa 67's, and Brantford Bulldogs. At the same time, Kitchener advanced through Flint, Windsor, and London to capture the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions.

The Championship Series will follow the league's regular playoff format, with Kitchener holding home-ice advantage.

OHL Championship Series Schedule

Barrie Colts vs. Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 - at Kitchener

Wednesday, May 6th - 7:00 PM - Away Tickets

Game 2 - at Kitchener

Friday, May 8th - 7:00 PM - Away Tickets

Game 3 - at Barrie

Sunday, May 10th - 6:00 PM - Home Game Tickets

Game 4 - at Barrie

Tuesday, May 12th - 7:00 PM - Home Game Tickets

Game 5 - at Kitchener*

Thursday, May 14th - 7:00 PM

Game 6 - at Barrie*

Saturday, May 16th - 6:00 PM

Game 7 - at Kitchener*

Monday, May 18th - TBD

*if necessary

After an unforgettable Eastern Conference Final, the Colts now turn their attention to the final series of the Ontario Hockey League Playoffs with an OHL Championship on the line.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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