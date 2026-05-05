Barrie Colts Capture Bobby Orr Trophy with 5-0 Win in Game 7

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







BRANTFORD - Ben Hrebik was remarkable once again, building-off a 54-save performance in Game 6 with a 40-save shutout in Game 7, backstopping the Barrie Colts to a 5-0 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. The win secures the Bobby Orr Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions as the Colts overcame a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan where they will face the Kitchener Rangers.

Hrebik rose to the occasion once again, shining in the second period when Brantford controlled the play and racked up 16 shots on goal.

"I've never been with a tighter group," Hrebik said after the win. "I just try and give my team a chance to win every night and I'm going to keep rolling with that attitude."

OHL Defenceman of the Year Kashawn Aitcheson opened the scoring with 1:21 remaining in the opening period, sending the Colts to the intermission with momentum.

After Hrebik stood tall in the second, Emil Hemming struck 38 seconds into the third on the latter half of a four-minute power play. Carter Lowe extended the Barrie lead to 3-0 with his sixth of the playoffs 5:18 into the third before the Colts tacked on a pair of empty-netters from Parker von Richter and Emil Hemming.

The Colts remained without star centreman Cole Beaudoin in Game 7, getting big contributions from Ben Wilmott, Brad Gardiner and Jaiden Newton down the middle in his absence.

The win secures the fifth Bobby Orr Trophy in Barrie Colts history following previous triumphs in 2013, 2010, 2002 and 2000. OHL Senior Vice President Cole Butterworth presented the Bobby Orr Trophy to Colts co-captains Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin.

The Bulldogs, who won the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL Regular Season Champions, see their season come to an end, with overagers Charlie Paquette and Zack Sandhu playing their final OHL contest.

"It's probably the first time I've been incredibly proud and incredibly disappointed at the same time," said Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "Our guys threw the kitchen sink at it, had an amazing season, bonded as a team, became a family in there, a group that loves each other, and obviously a very talented group, so the potential for this team was extremely high, but really proud of the effort that these guys put forth.

"We obviously ran into a bit of a brick wall - their goalie was spectacular in the last couple games, but I felt our guys every shift gave everything they had and we came up short."

The Barrie Colts face the Kitchener Rangers in Game 1 of the OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan on Wednesday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, beginning at 7:00pm. Watch the game live on TSN or streaming online on FloHockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.