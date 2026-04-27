Former Frontenacs Forward Vitali Pinchuk Signs with the Nashville Predators

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Former Kingston Frontenacs forward Vitali Pinchuk is officially headed to the NHL, signing a one year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators for the 2026-27 season.

Pinchuk, 24, arrives in North America following a standout campaign in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk, where he recorded a career-high 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games. His 31 goals ranked among the league's best, continuing a rapid rise that has seen him emerge as one of the top European free agents available this spring.

Undrafted, the Belarus native built his reputation overseas, totaling 145 points across 252 career KHL games. Over the past two seasons alone, he has scored 56 goals, showcasing his ability to generate offense at a high level.

Frontenacs fans will remember Pinchuk from the 2019-20 season, where he posted 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 54 games during his lone OHL campaign.

Now, he takes the next step in his hockey journey, joining a Predators organization looking to add scoring punch after narrowly missing the playoffs. With his size, skill, and proven offensive touch, Pinchuk represents an intriguing addition; and another success story from Kingston's pipeline to the professional ranks.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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