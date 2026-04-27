IceDogs Alumni Cole Cooksey Part of Backlund Cup Victory

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Niagara, ON - Niagara IceDogs Alumi, Cole Cooksey, captured the Ontario Junior Hockey League's (OJHL) Buckland Cup as a member of the Toronto Patriots. The Patriots took the best-of-seven series 4-1 against the Newmarket Hurricanes with a 5-2 victory Saturday Night. Cooksey contributed a goal and an assist in the Buckland Cup-winning game.

"It feels unbelievable, winning the league in your last year of junior," says Cooksey.

"It's something a lot of guys wish they could do. To have actually done it is surreal... hopefully we can carry that to the Centennial Cup."

Cooksey was signed to the IceDogs as a free agent at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. After 20 regular-season games with the IceDogs, he opted to leave and join the Patriots, where his play flourished. He tallied 15 goals and a total of 22 points in 17 regular-season games with the Patriots and followed that up with 15 goals and 27 points in 20 playoff games.

Cooksey had spent the previous two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and, before that, spent time in the OHJL with the Markham Royals. He has committed to play at Brock University for the 2026-2027 season.

The IceDogs would like to congratulate Cole on his accomplishment and wish him the best of luck at the Centennial Cup in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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