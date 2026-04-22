IceDogs Raise over $82,000 for Community

Published on April 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Niagara, ON - The impact of a single contribution can go far - funding a child's lunch, supporting a family through illness, or helping build critical care facilities. Over the course of the 2025 - 2026 season, the Niagara IceDogs and Dog Country turned those dollars into meaningful change across the region.

The organization is proud to announce that more than $82,000 was raised this season in support of local charities and community initiatives, reinforcing a commitment to making a difference beyond the ice.

This season's total reflects a collective effort between the team, its fans, and community partners. From fundraising to special initiatives, the IceDogs made community investment a priority throughout the year, supporting a wide range of causes across the Niagara Region.

The funds raised were distributed across organizations focused on health, youth development, and community support:

Health & Wellness

Support for healthcare initiatives remained a key focus, including contributions toward local care and research efforts. Donations were made to organizations such as Hospice Niagara, the Rankin Cancer Run, and Niagara Health, helping provide comfort, care, and critical resources to those in need.

Youth & Development

Investing in young people across Niagara was another priority. Contributions to organizations like Community Crew, the Niagara Children's Centre, and the Education Foundation of Niagara helped provide meals, developmental support, and educational opportunities for children and youth throughout the region.

Community & Social Impact

Additional support is extended to organizations strengthening the broader community, including Crime Stoppers, Niagara Safety Village, the Humane Society of Greater Niagara, and President's Choice Children's Charity, addressing needs ranging from public safety to animal welfare.

The $82,000 total was generated through a variety of initiatives over the course of the season, including:

Specialty jersey auctions

50/50 raffles, including a major contribution in support of Crime Stoppers

Direct organizational and community partnerships

Team-led charitable contributions

These initiatives provided fans with meaningful ways to engage while directly supporting important causes.

Several initiatives and partnerships stood out throughout the season:

Over $41,000 raised through the Crime Stoppers 50/50 program

Significant contributions to Community Crew, supporting thousands of meals for local students

Ongoing support for healthcare initiatives through donations to Hospice Niagara, the Rankin Cancer Run, and Niagara Health

By the Numbers

Total Raised: $82,000+

Organizations Supported: 10+

Breakdown of Contributions:

Community Crew $9,558.58

Hospice Niagara $4,294.00

Rankin Cancer Run $4,294.30

Niagara Children's Centre $4,418.00

President's Choice Children's Charity $5,142.05

Education Foundation of Niagara $1,000.00

Niagara Safety Village $1,200.00

Humane Society of Greater Niagara $1,000.00

Crime Stoppers Niagara $49,331.18

Niagara Health $2000.00

These contributions were made possible through the continued support of IceDogs fans and partners. Through participating in auctions, purchasing raffle tickets, or supporting team initiatives, Dog Country played a direct role in giving back.

As the IceDogs look toward the future, community impact will remain a core part of the organization's identity. Building on this season's success, the team is committed to growing its charitable efforts and continuing to support causes that matter most to the Niagara region.

For the Niagara IceDogs, success isn't only measured on the scoreboard. It's reflected in the lives impacted across the community - proving that together, even small contributions can make a lasting difference.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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