IceDogs Announce Mutual Parting of Ways with General Manager Frank Evola

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs announced today that the club and General Manager Frank Evola have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

The news comes following Evola's desire to pursue other professional opportunities. Both parties agreed that stepping away was the best course of action. This transition has been made with the full awareness of the Ontario Hockey League.

"We are grateful for his time with the organization. We wish him the best of luck on the next chapter of his career," says Darren DeDobbelaer, Owner and Governor of the IceDogs.

A new General Manager for the Niagara IceDogs will be announced in the near future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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