Patterson Assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks

Published on April 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST CATHARINES, ONT - Following the conclusion of the Niagara IceDogs season, the Vancouver Canucks have assigned IceDogs star forward Riley Patterson to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, for the remainder of the season.

Patterson is coming off his best OHL season to date, notching his first 40-goal campaign and totaling 84 points.

This was Patterson's first year with the IceDogs after spending the previous two seasons playing for the Barrie Colts.

Patterson led the IceDogs in goals, assists, and points, finishing 10th in the OHL in points and third in goals. Patterson also led the team in the playoffs with eight points (4G, 4A) in their five-game series against the Colts.

Patterson was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed his Entry-Level Contract this past September.

Patterson is set to make his AHL debut with the Abbotsford Canucks, who have four games remaining in the 2025-26 season. Patterson finished off his junior hockey career with 205 points in 192 games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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