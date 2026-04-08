IceDogs Captain Ethan Czata Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned IceDogs captain Ethan Czata to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Czata, 18, joins the Crunch, who sit in eighth place in the AHL and have five games remaining in the 2025-26 season, and was drafted in the second round (56th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning. In July of 2025, Czata signed his Entry-Level Contract with Tampa.

The re-assignment comes following Czata's first season as the IceDogs captain, where he recorded 53 points in 63 games, reaching 25 goals for the first time in his OHL career.

In the IceDogs' first-round playoff series, Czata had one goal in three games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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