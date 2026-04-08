Chovan Earns AHL Opportunity Following Standout Season with Sudbury Wolves

Published on April 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Ontario Reign have announced that forward Jan Chovan has been signed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO), marking the next step in his development following a breakout season with the Sudbury Wolves.

Chovan is coming off an exceptional 2025-26 campaign in Sudbury, where he quickly established himself as one of the team's most impactful players in his first season in North America. The Bratislava, Slovakia native led the Wolves in goals (28) and points (55) while appearing in 60 regular-season games, emerging as a cornerstone of the lineup with his consistent offensive production.

After beginning the season on the wing, Chovan made a seamless mid-season transition to center, further highlighting his versatility and hockey IQ. He continued to lead the team offensively while taking on increased responsibility in all situations, including the power play, where he also led the club in goals. He additionally posted a 50 percent faceoff success rate. His strong play carried into the postseason, where he recorded two goals and remained a driving force for the Wolves, solidifying his status as one of the premier young talents in the Ontario Hockey League.

Following Sudbury's playoff series against the Brantford Bulldogs, Chovan has joined the Reign and has already practiced with the club, with the potential to make his American Hockey League debut in the coming days.

This opportunity represents the next step in Chovan's professional journey and reflects the significant development he achieved during his time in Sudbury. The Wolves organization congratulates Jan on this well-earned opportunity and looks forward to following his continued success.







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