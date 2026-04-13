Jean-Cristoph Lemieux Named to Team Canada U18 Preliminary Roster

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are proud to announce that forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux has been named to Team Canada's U18 Preliminary Roster.

Lemieux, 17, began the 2025-26 season with the Windsor Spitfires, where he recorded 10 goals and 8 assists for 18 points in 33 games. He was acquired by the Wolves as part of a blockbuster trade involving Nathan Villeneuve and Alex Pharand.

Since joining Sudbury following the OHL trade deadline, Lemieux has made an immediate impact. In 23 games with the Wolves, he has recorded 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points, good for a 1.09 points-per-game average, showcasing his ability to produce offensively at the OHL level.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Lemieux is known for his strong work ethic and physical style of play, making him a difficult opponent to compete against on a nightly basis.

In addition to his strong regular season, Lemieux enjoyed a tremendous postseason. In four games, he recorded 2 goals and 1 assist. Beyond his offensive contributions, he played with his heart on his sleeve and drew multiple penalties, helping the Wolves generate opportunities on the power play.

The Sudbury Wolves organization would like to congratulate Jean-Christoph on this well-deserved recognition and wish him the best at Team Canada's U18 Preliminary Camp.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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