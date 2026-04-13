Gavin Betts Named to Team Canada Preliminary Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 World Championships
Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that forward Gavin Betts has been named to Team Canada's preliminary camp roster ahead of the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship in Slovakia.
The young goaltender has been a favourite for Hockey Canada, having won a Gold Medal at the 2024 U17 Challenge along with a Bronze Medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The preliminary camp will bring together the top U18 players from across the country as they compete for a spot on Team Canada's final roster. The 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship is set to take place in Slovakia later this month.
The Kingston Frontenacs organization congratulates Gavin on this well deserved honour and wishes him the best as he takes the next step on the international stage.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
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- Jaakko Wycisk to Repent Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - Guelph Storm
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- Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Hockey Canada's Pre-Competition Roster at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Hockey Championship - Erie Otters
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