Colts Carry 2-0 Series Lead into Ottawa for Games 3 and 4
Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts will take a 2-0 series lead into Ottawa as their second-round matchup with the Ottawa 67's shifts to the nation's capital for Games 3 and 4.
Barrie earned its advantage with a strong Game 2 performance on home ice, responding to an early second-period deficit with four unanswered goals. Calvin Crombie, Carter Lowe, Emil Hemming, Ben Wilmott, and Cole Beaudoin all scored in the victory, as the Colts extended their playoff win streak to five games.
Cole Beaudoin continues to pace the Colts offensively. Following a career-best regular season that saw him record 33 goals and 89 points, the co-captain has carried that momentum into the postseason. His three-point effort in Game 2 gives him 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) through six playoff games, leading all Ontario Hockey League skaters.
Since joining the Colts, Ben Wilmott has also provided a consistent offensive spark, recording 44 points in total and contributing seven goals so far in the playoff run.
On the back end, goaltender Ben Hrebik has been a key foundation for Barrie throughout their playoff run. Through six appearances, Hrebik has posted a .916 save percentage, giving the Colts steady and timely performances in net.
As the series shifts to Ottawa, the Colts are preparing for a heightened challenge from a 67's team looking to respond on home ice.
"Each game gets tougher, and Game 3 is pivotal," said Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz.
"We're going to focus on our group and how we can find another level," Smoskowitz added. "We've done enough to go up 2-0, but we know there's another level to this team, and how can we find it?"
Games 3 and 4 are set for Tuesday and Thursday in Ottawa, with the series returning to Barrie for Game 5 on Saturday if necessary.
Fans can watch interviews with Dylan Smoskowitz and Cole Beaudoin from CTV Barrie before the team departed this morning here
Fans can also catch all the action live tomorrow on FloHockeyTV, or listen live on the Radio Broadcast, From the Booth with Mike.
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Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Colts Carry 2-0 Series Lead into Ottawa for Games 3 and 4
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