Sudbury Wolves Announce 2025-26 Team Award Winners

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are proud to announce the recipients of the club's 2025-26 team awards, recognizing outstanding individual achievements both on and off the ice throughout the season.

Leading the way, Artem Gonchar has been named the Samuel Rothschild Most Valuable Player after an impressive campaign, recording 15 goals and 36 assists in 65 games played. Gonchar's offensive production and consistent impact made him a key contributor all season long.

Rowan Henderson was honoured with the Leadership Award after appearing in 62 games and recording 12 goals and 20 assists, while also setting the standard for professionalism and work ethic. Henderson was also recognized as the team's Best Defensive Player for his strong presence in all three zones.

The Scholastic Award was presented to Brady Smith, recognizing his commitment to excellence in the classroom.

Voted by his teammates, Chase Coughlan earned the Joe Drago Players' Player Award after posting 18 goals and 15 assists in 59 games. Coughlan was also named the team's Top Plus-Minus Player and recipient of the Community Service Award, highlighting his contributions both on and off the ice.

The Gord Ewin Most Improved Player Award was awarded to Ethan Dean, who demonstrated significant growth over the season, finishing with 6 goals and 9 assists in 67 games.

On the blue line, Gavin Ewles was named Top Defenceman, recording 4 goals and 10 assists in 67 games while providing steady play on the back end.

Offensively, Jan Chovan captured both the Bill Plaunt Top Scorer Award and Most Goals Award, tallying 28 goals and 27 assists in 60 games. Meanwhile, Artem Gonchar also earned the Pete Shields Most Assists Awardwith 36 helpers on the season.

The Jim Pappin Memorial Award was presented to Blake Clayton, who recorded 9 goals and 19 assists in 68 games, recognizing his dedication and contributions to the team.

Rounding out the awards, Brayden Bennett was named the Bud Burke Top Rookie, registering 4 goals and 9 assists in 64 games during his first season with the Wolves.

The Sudbury Wolves congratulate all award winners on their outstanding accomplishments and thank fans for their continued support throughout the season.

Stay connected with the Sudbury Wolves by following us on social media and visiting our official website for the latest news and updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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