OHL Announces Finalists for Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Jim Rutherford Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Goaltender of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Team nominees were required to receive 20% of the vote from General Managers within their own conference to advance to the final ballot as award finalists.

This year's Jim Rutherford Trophy finalists include:

Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds) - 36 W, 2.70 GAA, .907 SV%, 4 SO

An offseason addition by the Firebirds to address what, at the time, was an uncertain goaltending situation pending the fate of Nathan Day who turned pro with the Edmonton Oilers organization, Mason Vaccari turned out to be one of the OHL's best moves of the summer. A former OHL and CHL Humanitarian of the Year, Vaccari put up career numbers with a Firebirds record-setting 2.70 goals-against average, record-tying 36 wins and four shutouts. Vaccari made the most of his overage season, helping backstop the Birds to a club record 95 points in the standings.

Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's) - 29 W, 2.07 GAA, .923 SV%, 6 SO

Previously an unknown commodity, Ryder Fetterolf burst onto the scene with the Ottawa 67's, stacking up weekly and monthly recognition, being named the OHL's top rookie in November while pulling in rookie and goaltender honours in March. He set a new 67's goals-against average record with a league-best 2.07 as the 67's surrendered a franchise-low 160 goals during the regular season. Fetterolf's records spanned into the league record books as his six shutouts are the most ever by an OHL rookie goaltender. The NHL Draft eligible netminder competed in this year's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough.

Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes) - 38 W, 2.78 GAA, .915 SV%, 3 SO

Hometown product Easton Rye was a workhorse for the Peterborough Petes, posting an impressive .915 save percentage while turning aside the second-most shots in the league with 1,687 saves. The 19-year-old Rye tied a Petes franchise record of 38 wins, originally set by Rick Laferriere all the way back in 1979-80. Busy most nights, 24 of Rye's 38 wins required at least 30 saves. He played the second-most minutes in the league this season, seeing 3,372 in the Peterborough crease.

Carter George (Soo Greyhounds) - 23 W, 2.73 GAA, .907 SV%, 4 SO

Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George split his season between Sault Ste. Marie and Owen Sound, posting three of the four shutouts he recorded following his move north in January. After representing Canada on the national stage at the World Juniors for a second straight year, George finished the season with a goal and two assists, becoming the first goaltender in Canadian Hockey League history to score twice when he hit the empty net on Jan. 21st vs. London.

Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires) - 32 W, 2.16 GAA, .908 SV%, 4 SO

Fifth-year veteran Joey Costanzo saved the best for his final season, registering a new Windsor Spitfires franchise record 2.16 goals-against average, backstopping them to a second straight West Division title. Costanzo started the season with eight consecutive wins and went on to set a new Spitfires franchise mark for career victories with 102. He helped the Spits end the season with the OHL's top penalty kill of 82.8 percent. He'll graduate as one of just a handful of OHL netminders to earn more than 100 career wins.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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