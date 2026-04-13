Jaakko Wycisk to Repent Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







First year forward, Jaakko Wycisk has been named to the preliminary Team Canada roster ahead of the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The 6'1, 190lb centreman appeared in 60 games during his first season with the Storm, registering 43 points (16-27-43). The 17-year old from Tecumseth, Ont., has previously represented Canada at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he helped Team Canada White to a silver medal finish with 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 5 games.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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