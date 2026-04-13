Nick Suzuki Becomes the First Former Stormer to Reach 100 Points in a Single NHL Season
Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On Sunday, April 13th, Nick Suzuki became the first former Storm player to reach the 100 NHL point milestone in a single season. He also earned himself a spot in the Montreal Canadiens' history books as he became the fifth player in their franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Nick suited up for 29 regular-season games with the Storm, where he registered 49 points (12-37-49), adding another 24 playoff games.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Nick Suzuki Becomes the First Former Stormer to Reach 100 Points in a Single NHL Season - Guelph Storm
- Jaakko Wycisk to Repent Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - Guelph Storm
- Gavin Betts Named to Team Canada Preliminary Roster for 2026 IIHF U18 World Championships - Kingston Frontenacs
- Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Hockey Canada's Pre-Competition Roster at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's Hockey Championship - Erie Otters
- Zhilkin Named to Canada's U18 World Championship Roster - Saginaw Spirit
- Sudbury Wolves Announce 2025-26 Team Award Winners - Sudbury Wolves
- Spitfires Stun Firebirds with Incredible Comeback Win Lead Series 2-0 - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Nick Suzuki Becomes the First Former Stormer to Reach 100 Points in a Single NHL Season
- Jaakko Wycisk to Repent Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship
- Simon Belohorsky to Represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship
- Ethan Miedema Commits to Bemidji State University
- Illia Shybinskyi to Represent Ukraine at 2026 IIHF World Championship Division I