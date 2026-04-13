Nick Suzuki Becomes the First Former Stormer to Reach 100 Points in a Single NHL Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Sunday, April 13th, Nick Suzuki became the first former Storm player to reach the 100 NHL point milestone in a single season. He also earned himself a spot in the Montreal Canadiens' history books as he became the fifth player in their franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Nick suited up for 29 regular-season games with the Storm, where he registered 49 points (12-37-49), adding another 24 playoff games.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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