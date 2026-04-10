Simon Belohorsky to Represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Rookie import selection Simon Belohorsky will represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.

The 6'1, 175lb winger appeared in 34 games during his first season with the Storm, registering 13 points (9-4-13). Simon represented Czechia at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, as well as the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky tournament.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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