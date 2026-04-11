Vanacker Shines as Bulldogs Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs hosted Game 2 of their second-round series on Friday night at the TD Civic Centre, aiming to hold home ice following an 8-1 victory in Game 1.

The Bulldogs aimed to carry over their strong start from Game 1, but the Battalion came out with a solid defensive effort. Just like in the opener, Jack Lisson got the start for North Bay, while Ryerson Leenders took the crease for Brantford. Camron Hankai generated an early opportunity, walking in and releasing a shot from the left circle, but Lisson made the stop. Moments later, Gabriel Frasca, stationed behind the net, attempted to set up Charlie Paquette in the slot, but his shot was turned aside. The momentum continued to build for the Bulldogs as Caleb Malhotra blew past the North Bay defence and attempted a backhand move to open the scoring, but he was denied by Jack Lisson. Brantford then headed to their first power play of the game, where Marek Vanacker found a backdoor opportunity, but he too was turned aside by the Battalion goaltender. Shamar Moses fired a shot from the slot, but Ryerson Leenders came up with the save. Moments later, a bad bounce off a North Bay defender landed right on Caleb Malh otra's stick, and he made no mistake, hammering home his 8th of the playoffs. After 20 minutes of play, the Bulldogs head to the intermission holding a 1- 0 lead over the Battalion, with Malhotra's buzzer -beater giving Brantford the edge, along with an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.

The Bulldogs doubled their lead early in the middle frame at 1:16. Adam Jiricek fired a shot that deflected off Jake O'Brien, with Marek Vanacker jumping on the loose puck and burying his 4th of the postseason. Lirim Amidovski looked to respond, driving the net, but Ryerson Leenders turned it aside with the blocker. Moments later, Cooper Dennis tried to set up Caleb Malhotra on a rush, but Jack Lisson came across with a split save. Back the other way, Adrian Manzo unleashed a drive, but Leenders stood tall, using his shoulder to make the stop. Brantford extended their lead to 3-0 at 9:45. Owen Protz fired a shot from the point, and with Vanacker parked at the side of the net, he tipped it home for his second of the game and 5th of the playoffs. The Bulldogs struck again at 12:43 to make it 4-0. Charlie Paquette moved the puck over to Adam Jiricek, who blasted a shot past Lisson for his 4th of the postseason. Ryder Cali generated a chance from in front, but Leenders made the stop. The Battalion would finally break through at 16:51, as Shamar Moses set up Adrian Manzo, who teed up a shot from the blue line and beat Leenders for his 1st of the playoffs. North Bay headed to the power play late in the frame, where Cam Warren had a look, but Leenders came up with another big stop. After 40 minutes of play, the Bulldogs head to the dressing room holding a 4-1 lead over the Battalion.

The final frame saw both teams trade chances early. Adam Jiricek unloaded a drive, but Jack Lisson came up with a glove save to keep it out. North Bay looked to cut into the deficit as Adrian Manzo generated another opportunity, but Ryerson Leenders turned him aside. Jett Luchanko tried to connect with Marek Vanacker on a rush, but the chance was denied. Moments later, Lirim Amidovski looked to bring the Battalion closer, but Leenders shut the door once again. The Bulldogs continued to press, as Vanacker at tempted to set up Jake O'Brien at the top of the crease, but Lisson slid across to make a strong stop. In the final minute, Brantford looked to add one more, with Cooper Dennis finding Adam Benak, but Lisson made a sliding save to deny the wraparound attempt. The Bulldogs would close it out from there, securing a 4-1 victory and taking a 2-0 series lead over the North Bay Battalion.

The series will shift to North Bay on Sunday, April 12, as the Bulldogs and Battalion meet for Game 3 at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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