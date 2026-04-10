Colts Take Game 1 with Strong Team Effort over Ottawa

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts convincingly opened Round Two, defeating the Ottawa 67's 4-2 in Game 1 on home ice at Sadlon Arena.

Barrie wasted no time setting the tone. Just 33 seconds into the game, a crisp passing sequence between Mason Zebeski, Cole Beaudoin, and Emil Hemming led to the game's opening goal. Hemming found Zebeski in stride, and he made no mistake, giving the Colts an early 1-0 lead.

The Colts continued to push early, generating multiple scoring chances in the opening minutes while maintaining strong offensive pressure. After successfully killing off Ottawa's first power play-highlighted by a steady play from goaltender Ben Hrebik, who cleared the puck the length of the ice himself-Barrie capitalized on their own opportunity.

On the power play, Hemming fired a cross-ice pass to Kashawn Aitcheson, who blasted a one-timer past goaltender Collin MacKenzie Fetterolf to double the lead. The Colts carried that momentum through the remainder of the period, combining physical play with sustained offensive zone time to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission while outshooting Ottawa 12-8.

The second period saw continued pressure from Barrie, with all four lines contributing. Hrebik remained sharp early, turning aside a breakaway chance just 25 seconds into the frame. The Colts controlled much of the play, creating multiple high-quality opportunities, but Fetterolf stood tall to keep Ottawa within reach.

The 67's cut the lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal from Luca Pinelli midway through the period, but Barrie responded quickly. Evan Passmore activated from the point and found Ben Wilmott wide open at the back door, where he restored the two-goal lead with a composed finish.

Hrebik came up with several key saves late in the period, including back-to-back stops in the final seconds, preserving the Colts' 3-1 advantage heading into the third.

Tempers flared at the end of the second, as Aitcheson was the recipient of a dangerous spear, resulting in a major penalty to Ottawa to begin the final frame.

Barrie capitalized early in the third period. With the man advantage, Beaudoin set up Hemming, who ripped a one-timer top shelf to extend the lead to 4-1.

Despite the deficit, Ottawa continued to push and eventually cut the lead to 4-2 midway through the period. However, the Colts tightened defensively down the stretch, limiting quality chances and maintaining control of the game.

Ottawa pulled their goaltender late in an attempt to mount a comeback, but Barrie held firm to secure the 4-2 victory.

The Colts and 67's finished even in shots at 34 apiece, but Barrie's efficiency and structure proved to be the difference. Hrebik delivered a composed performance between the pipes, while contributions throughout the lineup highlighted a complete team effort.

The Colts take a 1-0 series lead and will look to carry that momentum into Game 2 this Saturday at Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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