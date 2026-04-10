Ethan Miedema Commits to Bemidji State University

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Overage forward Ethan Miedema has committed to Bemidji State University for the 2026-2027 season.

Miedema, a native of Cobourg, Ont., was selected fourth overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He played parts of two seasons with the Spitfires before being traded to the Eastern Conference Kingston Frontenacs. Between the two teams, Miedema appeared in 267 games, amassing 188 points.

He was traded to the Storm during the 2025 off-season and quickly became an integral member of the team. He appeared in all 68 games, tallying 47 points (25-22-47). On Friday, March 20th, Ethan etched his name into the Ontario Hockey League history books after playing in his 334th game, putting him third in all-time regular-season games played. The following night, he registered his 100th OHL goal in what would be his final regular-season game as the team fell to the Erie Otters.

Bemidji State University is a public university located in Bemidji, Minnesota. Their Men's Hockey team, the Beavers, are an NCAA Division 1 program that competes in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association conference.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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