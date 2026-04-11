Kitchener Rangers Earn 3-1 Game 1 Victory over Greyhounds
Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - Haeden Ellis was a one-man wrecking crew in the second period, opening the scoring two minutes into the middle frame, and then doubling Kitchener's lead with his second of the game and these playoffs. Quinn McKenzie got the Greyhounds back in the game with a short side wrister that found its way over the left shoulder of Christian Kirsch.
The Rangers locked it down after that, not allowing the Greyhound to even the score, and with just one second remaining on the clock, Sam O'Reilly potted his fifth goal of the playoffs to secure the victory.
Tonight's goals were the first of Haeden Ellis' playoff career, as well as his first career game-winning goal (regular season or playoffs). Christian Kirsch stood tall all night long turning aside 27-of-28 shots that came his way.
Attendance: 7,352
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
SOO 0 - KIT 1
2:15 Haeden Ellis (1) - Gabriel Chiarot, Alexander Bileck
SOO 0 - KIT 2 - GWG
8:05 Haeden Ellis (2) - Alexander Bilecki, Gabriel Chiarot
Third Period
SOO 1 - KIT 2
6:25 Quinn McKenzie (2) - Callum Croskery
SOO 1 - KIT 3 - ENG
19:59 Sam O'Reilly (5) - Jared Woolley
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 28 - KIT 26
Power play: SOO 0/2 - KIT 0/3
FO%: SOO 46% - KIT 54%
The Starting Goalies:
Carter George (SOO) - 23/25 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 27/28 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts will remain on home ice for Game 2 on Sunday, April 12th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers will then travel to Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Tuesday, April 14th.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers' Haeden Ellis on game night
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