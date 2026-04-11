Smoskowitz Named OHL Coach of the Year Finalist

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz has been named a finalist for the Ontario Hockey League's Coach of the Year Award.

In his first season behind the bench, Smoskowitz guided the Colts to a 45-14-5-4 record, finishing first in the Central Division with 99 points. His 45 wins are the most by a first-year head coach in the OHL since Craig Hartsburg led the Guelph Storm to 47 victories during the 1994-95 season.

The Colts captured their second consecutive Central Division title while establishing themselves as one of the league's most consistent teams. Barrie posted a 16-3-5-4 record in one-goal games and appeared in overtime a league-high 21 times, continuing to find ways to earn points in tight contests. The team also saw success away from home, leading the OHL with 24 road wins. When scoring first, the Colts were nearly unbeatable, finishing the regular season with a 31-1-1-1 record.

Smoskowitz led a roster featuring high-end talent, including NHL picks Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club), Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars), and Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders), while maintaining a strong emphasis on structure, accountability, and consistency throughout the lineup.

President and Owner Howie Campbell spoke about Smoskowitz's nomination and the impact he has had on the organization in his first season behind the bench.

"The entire Barrie Colts organization is extremely proud to see Dylan nominated for Coach of the Year. It would be the icing on the cake for one of the hardest-working individuals I have had the privilege of knowing,"

Smoskowitz's connection to the organization runs deep, having previously worn a Barrie Colts jersey during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 OHL seasons. Now behind the bench, he has come full circle-bringing that same commitment, work ethic, and understanding of what it means to represent Barrie to a new generation of players.

"Both as a player and now as a head coach, Dylan has been an outstanding role model and leader within our organization. I take great pride in having him lead our team as we continue to push toward what we hope will be our first OHL championship in many years," said Campbell.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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