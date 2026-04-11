Firebirds Tie Things Late But Fall to Spitfires in Game 1, 4-2

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







WINDSOR, Ont. - Brady Smith scored to tie the game in the third period, but Jack Nesbitt answered with a power play goal to put the Windsor Spitfires on top for good as they beat the Flint Firebirds, 4-2, in Game 1 on Friday night at the WFCU Centre. Windsor took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With Flint trailing, 2-1 more than halfway through the third period, the Firebirds successfully killed off a Windsor power play and pushed the puck out of their zone. Smith, fresh out of the box, carried into the attacking zone and snapped it cross ice to Kevin He. He found Urban Podrekar who hit Smith crashing the net. Smith guided a shot past Joey Costanzo, and the game was tied at two.

But Windsor grabbed the lead back when the Firebirds were called for a penalty less than one minute later. Anthony Cristoforo found Nesbitt camped in the slot. He blasted a one-timer past Mason Vaccari and the Spitfires went ahead, 3-2.

Flint would pull Vaccari for an extra attacker in the final minutes of the third period and threaten but it was Windsor who would strike again. Nesbitt fired a puck into the open net for his second goal of the period to cement things at 4-2.

The Spitfires opened the scoring early in the first period with a power play goal from Ethan Garden. Three and a half minutes later, Andrew Robinson fired a shot from just inside the blue line that Vaccari stopped. Max Brocklehurst swept the rebound home though and it was 2-0 Spitfires.

Flint responded with a power play goal late in the opening period. Alex Kostov swooped from the left circle to the point and flicked a wrist shot through traffic. Darian Anderson deflected it from his net front screen, and the puck bounced past Costanzo and in to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Firebirds now trail the Spitfires in the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint went 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill...Darian Anderson's goal was his fifth of the postseason...Mason Vaccari made 18 saves on 21 shots faced...Joey Costanzo had 22 saves on 24 shots in the Windsor net.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds and Spitfires will meet for Game 2 on Sunday afternoon in Windsor. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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