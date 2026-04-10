Beauchesne Signs ATO

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Following the conclusion of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, Quinn Beauchesne signed an Amateur Try-Out agreement with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Ottawa, Ont., native was the 1st round, 14th overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Through three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Quinn has appeared in 138 games, registering 66 points (15-51-66). Internationally, Beauchesne has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he donned the 'C' for Canada Red. He won gold at both the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 IIHF U18 Worlds.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.